JMG Limited marked World Clean-Up Day 2025 by leading a community clean-up in Gbagada, Lagos, promoting recycling and environmental responsibility among residents and staff.

Themed around textile and fashion waste, the initiative highlighted JMG’s sustainability efforts including solar installations, waste segregation, and ISO-certified environmental practices.

Executives and employees actively participated, with leadership reaffirming commitment to ecological conservation and community empowerment through clean energy donations and awareness campaigns.

In celebration of World Clean-Up Day 2025, JMG Limited, a leading provider of integrated electromechanical solutions in Nigeria, took its sustainability message to the streets of Gbagada, Lagos.

Top executives and staff swapped their suits for gloves and waste bags, clearing plastics and solid waste from the community where the company’s largest workforce operates.

The exercise went beyond sanitation, encouraging residents and staff to embrace recycling, separate their waste properly, and take shared responsibility for building a cleaner, healthier environment in the community they call home.

Themed ‘Textile and Fashion Waste,’ and celebrated annually on the 20th of September, this year’s World Clean-up Day seeks to address textile and fashion waste, one of the fast-growing environmental challenges, with a global volume of 92 million tons yearly, overwhelming waste systems, polluting waterways, and fueling the climate crisis.

In light of this, the Group General Manager of JMG Limited, Rabi Jammal, reaffirmed his strong commitment to environmental sustainability, expressing his delight in actively participating in the clean-up exercise to raise awareness about the importance of a cleaner environment.

He stated that JMG champions environmental preservation and has taken the responsibility of clearing waste in its community as one of its core values built around safeguarding the environment, as enshrined in the ethics of World Clean-up Day.

The JMG boss affirmed that sustainability is incorporated into the company’s ISO certification, as well as in the adoption of its clean energy solutions, which resulted in the installation of solar power at its headquarters to reduce carbon emissions, which are hazardous to humans and the environment.

In his remarks, JMG Limited’s Quality, Health, Safety and Environment Manager, Benedict Odamah, noted that the scheme would have a significant impact on the organisation’s personnel, as it encourages them to take an active role in cleaning the environment, eliminating waste, and promoting awareness on proper disposal and recycling.

He said it is also about enlightening the host community on sustainability and putting JMG as a corporate organisation at the forefront of ecological conservation.

On some of JMG’s clean energy practices, Odamah pointed out that the company’s installation of solar power at its headquarters and in its areas of business is to reduce carbon footprint and that the oragnisation has a sourcing hub where waste is segregated as soon as they are produced, for recycling.

Consequently, the Company’s Marketing Executive, Goke Atiba, said JMG is very proud to give back to its community, citing its donation of solar panels and inverters to power Primary Healthcare Centres in Lagos State.

A resident of the community, Kayode Adebayo, also remarked, “Seeing JMG roll up its sleeves to clean the environment where they do business shows they genuinely care about our environment and our wellbeing. It gives us hope that together we can make a real difference.”

The company with expertise in power generation, electrical infrastructure, vertical transportation, cooling systems, and air compressors, also provides clean energy solutions, offering solar and cost-effective hybrid options, including Lithion inverters and batteries since 2018, as well as Livfast inverters & batteries in 2022.

It expanded its solar power offerings with LONGi solar panels, Deye lithium batteries, and Must solar inverters in 2024, with alternative power solutions for customers.

For more information on JMG’s solutions and activities, please visit www.jmglimited.com