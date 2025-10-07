The Nigerian All-Share Index continued its upward run, adding 172.5 points to close at 144,995.3, a 0.12% rise from the previous day’s 144,822.8 and its eighth consecutive gain.

Trading activity remained steady, with 507.4 million shares exchanged, only slightly below the 519 million recorded in the prior session.

Market capitalization, however, inched higher to N92.03 trillion, compared to N91.92 trillion the previous day.

On the gainers’ chart, Cornerstone Insurance and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led the pack, advancing 9.92% and 9.52% respectively.

Conversely, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank and Austin Laz & Co. topped the losers’ chart, shedding 10% and 9.74%.

AccessCorp and Ellah Lakes were the day’s most actively traded stocks, driving much of the market’s volume.

Market summary

Current ASI: 144,995.3

Previous ASI: 144,822.8

Day Change: +0.12%

Year-to-Date Performance: +40.87%

Volume Traded: 507.4 million shares

Market Cap: N92.03 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

CORNEST: Up 9.92% to N6.65

CONHALLPLC: Up 9.52% to N4.37

CHAMS: Up 9.22% to N4.62

VFDGROUP: Up 9.17% to N11.90

INTENEGINS: Up 8.82% to N2.96

Top 5 losers

LIVINGTRUST: Down 10.00% to N5.94

AUSTINLAZ: Down 9.74% to N3.15

JULI: Down 9.60% to N8.95

LIVESTOCK: Down 7.50% to N7.40

TANTALIZER: Down 6.45% to N2.32

Trading volume

Trading volume slowed slightly, closing at 507 million shares compared to 519 million recorded the week before.

ACCESSCORP led the pack with 45.8 million shares, followed by ELLAHLAKES with 39.4 million.

CHAMS ranked third with 30.8 million shares, while SOVRENINS and ARADEL completed the top five with 27.7 million and 22.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ARADEL led with trades worth N13.1 billion.

DANGOTE CEMENT followed with N1.5 billion, while ACCESSCORP posted N1.19 billion.

LAFARGE recorded N644 million, and ELLAHLAKES closed the list with N594.3 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) showed mixed performance.

MTN gained 2.27%, while LAFARGE and (1.98%) and DANGOTE CEMENT (0.93%), closed positively.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES also rose 1.32%.

On the other hand, FIDELITY BANK lost 4.30%, ARADEL declined 1.59%, and STANBIC IBTC slipped 1.37%.

FUGAZ Performance:

Among the tier-one banks, UBA gained 0.71%.

ACCESSCORP and FIRSTHOLDCO were unchanged, posting no price movement for the day.

In contrast, GTCO shed 4.04%, while ZENITH BANK dipped 0.58%, rounding off a mixed session for the banking giants.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index appears to be regaining its bullish momentum, with buying pressure that could lift it back above the 145,000-point level.

Sustained gains in large-cap stocks could further strengthen the rally in the near term.