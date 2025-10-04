Combines high-yield investments with lifestyle perks like discounted meals, free entertainment, and transport savings through partnerships with Chowdeck, Circuits, and Uber

Offers inflation-beating returns, instant access to funds with no hidden charges, and a wide range of investment options tailored to users’ goals

Makes investing fun and educational with gamified features, financial literacy content, and rewards for every action taken on the app

Leading digital wealth management platform, Zedcrest Wealth, has launched its most ambitious initiative yet — the “Make Accounts Great Again” campaign.

This three-month initiative reimagines how Nigerians save and invest in a high-inflation economy and is designed to make investing more rewarding, relevant, and accessible for everyone.

With the country’s inflation rate hovering around 20.33% and food costs contributing to over 40.1% of that figure, the “Make Accounts Great Again” campaign arrives at a critical moment.

Rather than offering traditional investment solutions alone, Zedcrest Wealth has developed a financial ecosystem that grows wealth and gives users practical, real-life benefits, simultaneously.

The campaign introduces a blend of high-yield investment options and lifestyle rewards through strategic partnerships, bringing a fresh approach to wealth management in 2025 and beyond.

Core Benefits of the Campaign

Through the “Make Accounts Great Again” campaign, Zedcrest Wealth offers the following perks:

Meal Rewards for Smart Investing: Through a partnership with Chowdeck, new users receive a meal voucher to enjoy Double Chickwhizz for N1,500 after they sign up and verify their BVN.

Free Premium Entertainment: Zedcrest Wealth has partnered with Circuits — a virtual cinema and digital streaming platform. Users earn zedcoins for every action taken on the Zedcrest wealth app, and these zedcoins can be exchanged for Circuits vouchers in the Gift Shop. Circuits feature premium African storytelling, movies, series, comedy specials, and curated digital experiences.

“Telling people to invest for the future while inflation erodes their present purchasing power is an outdated model,” said Adetayo Jinadu, Head of Marketing, Zedcrest Wealth. “We envision a future where every Nigerian feels empowered and rewarded for their smart financial decisions. Therefore, we are pioneering a model where your money works twice as hard to generate competitive yields for tomorrow, while also delivering immediate value and rewards for today. This is why we are ‘Making Accounts Great Again.’”

How Zedcrest Wealth Is Making Accounts Great Again

Zedcrest Wealth eliminates the friction that keeps Nigerians out of wealth-building opportunities. They offer the following:

Higher Returns that Beat Inflation: Zedcrest Wealth consistently offers the highest yields in the market across its product lineup. Therefore, users can earn more from their savings and investments. The Zedcrest Money Market Fund outperforms the national average, helping investors grow wealth in real terms. No Hidden Charges or Withdrawal Penalties: Unlike other platforms that impose delays or penalize early withdrawals from users’ capital, Zedcrest Wealth ensures full liquidity and transparency without compromise. Investors can access their funds instantly and anytime, without incurring penalties on their capital. Real-Life Rewards for Investing: Zedcrest Wealth rewards users with tangible benefits for taking simple financial actions. Through strategic partnerships with Uber, Chowdeck, and now, Circuits, users can save on the things they are already spending money on, such as food, transportation, and entertainment. Access a wide range of investment options: With a range of accessible investment products, individuals can choose the investment paths that best align with their financial goals, risk appetite, and long-term strategies. Whether seeking steady growth, high returns, or something in between, they can build a complete, diversified portfolio with Zedcrest Wealth. Investing is Simple, Fun, and Rewarding: When people understand money, they make better decisions, and better decisions build wealth. The Zedcrest Wealth app provides built-in financial literacy content, goal-based investing, and personalized recommendations and insights. Through gamified features, users also earn rewards for every action taken on the app.

Join the Movement – Go Make Accounts Great Again

Take advantage of these offers and start building wealth on your terms. Download the Zedcrest Wealth app today on Google Play Store or the App Store, open an account, and start investing with benefits that go beyond just returns.

About Zedcrest Wealth

Zedcrest Wealth is a leading digital wealth management platform offering a range of investment products, including Money Market Funds, Treasury Bills, Corporate investments, and other fixed-income securities, designed to help customers build wealth efficiently.

Known for its commitment to transparency, trust, and growth, Zedcrest Wealth continues to set the standard for financial products that are as dynamic as the individuals and businesses it serves. Zedcrest Wealth is a subsidiary of the leading financial powerhouse, Zedcrest Group.