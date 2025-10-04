Winning with Strategic Communications by Godfrey Adejumoh offers actionable strategies that bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world communication leadership, making it a practical guide for emerging and established leaders.

Drawing from over 15 years of experience with top multinationals, Adejumoh shares insights on reputation management, strategic corporate communications, and sustainable business growth.

The book serves as both a leadership manual and a strategic toolkit, empowering readers to lead with clarity, challenge assumptions, and drive high performance through effective communication.

Top-performing Global Business Communications Strategist and Thought Leader, Godfrey Adejumoh, is set to launch a book titled ‘Winning with Strategic Communications: Essential Strategies for the Next Generation of Leaders.’

It is a veritable playbook for navigating today’s complex world of leadership, communication, and influence. It is an important book for communications leaders of all ages.

In the book, Adejumoh distills years of lived experience, professional insights, and lessons from the frontline of Public Relations into clear, actionable strategies.

At its heart, this work seeks to bridge the often-wide gap between theory and practice. While academia provides the frameworks, ‘Winning with Strategic Communications’ reveals how those frameworks come alive in the real world. With practical guidance, compelling examples, and a strong grounding in strategic communications, it offers readers a toolkit to lead with clarity, confidence, and impact. Within these pages, budding leaders, communication professionals, and entrepreneurs will each discover insights to guide their journey.

This is not just a book to be read; it is a manual to be applied. It challenges assumptions, sharpens leadership instincts, and equips the next generation of leaders to win, not by chance, but with strategy.

‘Winning with Strategies’ is a roadmap to the top!

Adejumoh has extensive experience in Public Relations, strategic corporate communications, policy advocacy, campaign planning/implementation, public affairs/government relations, sustainability/ESG, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

With over 15 years experience, he has contributed to the reputation management of different multinationals (Diageo, Unilever, MTN, DHL, Accenture, LG and more) across sectors. He has evolved into a trusted advisor to C-Suite Executives, board members and a rounded business leader, through his career journey that started in Public Relations consultancies.

Adejumoh is a public speaker leading the discourse on how strategic business communications play a vital role in crafting winning business strategies, contributing to growing and sustaining high performance for businesses. His public speaking and mentorship cut across various reputable platforms – O2 Academy Lagos, Orange Academy Lagos, Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan Atlantic University, Nile University, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Osun State, University, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), among others.

Adejumoh has a keen interest in developing the next generation of business leaders through strategic business communications to contribute to high performance for businesses and developing strategies to help reposition companies to maintain growth within a sustainable development framework.