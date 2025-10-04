Infinix won two major honors at the 2025 Marketing Edge Awards: Outstanding Smartphone Launch of the Year for the Hot 60 Series and Innovative Smartphone Brand of the Year for the Note 50 Series

The awards recognize Infinix’s commitment to stylish, user-focused innovation and its ability to deliver empowering and accessible technology to Nigerian consumers

The recognition reinforces Infinix’s leadership in Nigeria’s competitive smartphone market and its reputation for pushing the boundaries of mid-range smartphone capabilities

Leading smartphone brand, Infinix, has once again proven its dominance in the Nigerian mobile market by clinching two prestigious honors at the 2025 Edge Awards, organised by Marketing Edge and held on Friday, September 26, at the Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos.

The brand won the awards for Outstanding Smartphone Launch of the Year for its Hot 60 Series, and Innovative Smartphone Brand of the Year for its Note 50 Series.

These recognitions highlight Infinix’s continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and user-focused innovation in the Nigerian market.

Speaking on the awards, Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria, expressed gratitude to customers and stakeholders for their continued trust and support for the brand. “This double win is a testament to the work we put into understanding our consumers and delivering devices that not only meet but exceed their expectations. At Infinix, we believe technology should be empowering, stylish, and accessible, and these awards reinforce our commitment to that mission.”

Speaking on the Marketing Edge Awards, John Ajayi, CEO and Founder, Marketing Edge Group and Edge Awards, highlighted that the award ceremony serves as a way to celebrate achievements of others and a reminder that hard work, service and innovation are rewarded. “As brands, agencies and personalities navigate the complexities of the Nigerian market, balancing traditional values with cutting-edge technology, this year’s EDGE AWARDS offers a prestigious platform to celebrate those who have pushed the limits of creativity and innovation with insight-driven initiatives”, he stated.

These recent awards strengthen Infinix’s position as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s highly competitive smartphone industry and a testament to its reputation as a brand that is committed to consistently delivering cutting-edge smart devices and continues to push the boundaries of what mid-range smartphones can deliver.

