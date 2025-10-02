The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on Nigerians to embrace investment opportunities in the capital market as a pathway to achieving both personal and national financial independence.

In an Independence Day message, the Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, described the Nigerian capital market as “a critical engine of economic empowerment.”

He said true independence extends beyond political sovereignty to include financial freedom for every citizen.

“Financial independence is central to dignity and prosperity,”

“The capital market provides a platform for citizens to transform their savings into investments that can secure their future,” Agama said.

Capital Market as a Tool for Economic Empowerment

Dr. Agama noted that under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the capital market is being repositioned as “a public square of prosperity for all Nigerians,” rather than an exclusive preserve for a privileged few.

He highlighted several ongoing reforms designed to deepen participation and strengthen investor confidence. These include:

Dematerialisation of shares to simplify access to investments.

Increased retail investor participation through inclusion-focused policies.

Introduction of new asset classes and promotion of FinTech collaborations.

Reduction in time-to-market for securities, aligning with efforts to boost financial inclusion.

Promotion of financial literacy and the adoption of international best practices in fund valuation and corporate governance.

Sustained campaigns against Ponzi schemes defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians.

Building Blocks to Financial Democracy

“These are not just regulatory updates; they are the building blocks of a financial democracy,” Agama explained.

“Every Nigerian from the civil servant in Makurdi to the tech entrepreneur in Yaba, the farmer in Kano, and the fisherman in Yenagoa — can now have a stake in the commanding heights of our economy.”

He added that buying shares makes citizens part-owners of Nigerian companies, while investing in bonds helps fund infrastructure projects that drive national development.

“This is the new face of patriotism,” the SEC boss said.

Financial Literacy and Long-Term Investment Culture

Dr. Agama urged Nigerians to develop financial literacy, adopt consistent investment habits, and maintain a long-term outlook to build sustainable wealth and support economic transformation.

“As we celebrate 65 years of nationhood, let us embrace this powerful tool for wealth creation.

“The growth of our economy must mirror the growth of our citizens’ financial independence,” he said.

The SEC continues to push for policies that promote investor confidence, democratize wealth creation, and foster economic stability through active participation in Nigeria’s capital market.

What You Should Know

Earlier this week, the SEC raised an alarm over the rising wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven scams.

According to SEC, AI-driven manipulated videos of politicians, celebrities, and TV hosts are now being shared widely through Facebook advertisements, Instagram reels, and Telegram groups.

In a statement on Sunday, SEC said fraudsters are exploiting AI tools to create realistic videos and endorsements that appear genuine, targeting unsuspecting investors with promises of guaranteed profits.

To combat these emerging risks, SEC disclosed that it has adopted an advanced surveillance system capable of detecting fraudulent activities in real time.