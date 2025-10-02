Netflix Inc. shares dropped more than 2% on Wednesday after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk urged subscribers to cancel their accounts, sparking debate over the streaming giant’s content policies and diversity strategy.

Musk, who runs Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X, posted multiple messages calling for users to “Cancel Netflix” and added in another post, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

The comments came shortly after he said he had ended his own subscription.

Background to the dispute

The controversy stems from Dead End: Paranormal Park, an animated Netflix series that features LGBTQ characters. The show’s creator, Hamish Steele, faced backlash after a post on Bluesky last month in which he referred to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead in September, as a “nazi.” The comments were condemned by some online users who argued Steele was mocking Kirk’s death.

Following that incident, several social media users announced they were cancelling their Netflix accounts. Musk amplified one of those posts, writing “Same,” in apparent agreement.

In a separate exchange, Musk also responded to criticism of Netflix’s inclusion and diversity report, which highlighted increases in directors and lead characters from underrepresented racial groups. A post claiming Netflix was “discriminating against White people” drew Musk’s reply: “Cancel Netflix.”

Market responses

Investor reaction was swift, with Netflix stock closing lower by 2.34% on the day of Musk’s comments. The drop highlights how cultural debates can quickly spill over into financial markets, particularly when amplified by high-profile voices with large online followings.

For Netflix, the development comes at a time when the company is under pressure to sustain growth in a highly competitive streaming environment. Global subscription growth has slowed as the market matures, with rivals such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ intensifying competition for viewers.

Although Netflix has faced boycotts in the past over programming choices, these have typically had limited long-term impact on subscriber retention. Still, short-term fluctuations in investor sentiment remain a risk, especially when controversies trend widely on social media.

What we know

Netflix has not issued a formal statement in response to Musk’s comments. Steele has also not directly addressed the billionaire’s criticism, though he previously denied celebrating Kirk’s death and argued that claims about active promotion of his series were inaccurate.

Dead End: Paranormal Park ran for two seasons before ending in 2022, though clips from the show continue to circulate online.