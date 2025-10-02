Premium Trust Bank grew from a single-branch regional lender in Port Harcourt to a national bank with 26 branches and over N1 trillion in assets within just three years, showcasing exceptional speed and strategic execution.

The bank raised over N200 billion in capital ahead of regulatory deadlines, achieved a 327% profit growth in 2024, and was recognized multiple times as Nigeria’s fastest-growing bank, reflecting strong investor confidence and financial performance.

Innovation drives its success, with major investments in digital infrastructure, customer-centric products, and financial inclusion, positioning the bank to lead Nigeria’s evolving banking landscape.

Premium Trust Bank has pulled off what many in the Nigerian banking industry considered impossible in just three years; evolving from a modest regional lender in Port Harcourt to one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing national banks.

Established in April 2022 with a mission to deliver innovative, customer-focused financial solutions, the bank has expanded its footprint to 26 branches nationwide, raised over N200 billion in fresh capital ahead of regulatory deadlines, and crossed the N1 trillion mark in assets.

Its transformation is more than a growth story; it’s a signal of the shifting dynamics in Nigeria’s banking sector, where speed, innovation, and resilience are setting new benchmarks.

Transformational Growth: From Regional to National Bank

The bold journey which began as a regional bank with a single branch in Port Harcourt and built on a promise of excellence, integrity as well as innovation, has grown into a national reality with about 26 branches across Nigeria and counting. The bank has also outlined plans to add more branches as it scales up its operations.

The successful and early completion of the N200 billion+ capital raise is a powerful testament to the robust confidence of investors in the Bank’s management, business model, and future prospects.

While meeting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulatory deadline ahead of schedule and surpassing the capital threshold are key milestones, the primary significance of this capital is to accelerate the bank’s strategic objectives. It is fuel for growth, not just a compliance checkbox.

The national banking license is a milestone that reflects both regulatory confidence and the strength of the bank’s operations. Premium Trust Bank’s commitment to service delivery, innovation, and financial inclusion has set it apart in an industry that is quite competitive and demands nothing less than the best.

The bank is also presently better positioned to expand its operations, deepen its market share, and continue to deliver cutting-edge banking solutions that cater to the diverse needs of individuals, businesses, and corporate clients across Nigeria.

Exceptional Financial Performance

Premium Trust Bank’s rapid growth and record-breaking financial performance have made it a true force to reckon with in the Nigerian banking sector.

In its first three years, Premium Trust Bank experienced exponential growth, with its balance sheet growing from N10 billion to over N1 trillion. This is a great achievement for a bank of this size as this accelerated growth places the bank among the fastest growing financial institutions in the country.

Deposits from customers grew from N260.9 billion in 2023 to N451.9 billion in 2024, representing a 73.2% growth.

The bank’s loan portfolio grew to N173.27 billion, reflecting its role in supporting households and the critical sectors of the economy such as agriculture, manufacturing, SMEs, and infrastructure. Its strong 2024 performance, marked by significant profit growth of 327% to N39.82 billion, indicates a positive outlook for its upcoming 2025 results.

The bank’s earnings surge was supported by core and non-core banking income.

It had a pre-tax profit of N57.396 billion in 2024, about 306% above N14.148 billion reported in 2023. Profit after tax settled at N39.817 billion in 2024 after the bank accounted for its income tax of N17.579 billion.

For three consecutive years, the Bank has been named the Fastest Growing Bank in Nigeria, a recognition that affirms the power of clarity, strategy, and execution. In 2023, the Bank was also recognized with the Finance Derivative Awards, Netherlands, for Fastest Growing Commercial Bank, underscoring the consistency of its growth and industry leadership.

Innovation at the Core

Premium Trust Bank’s story is remarkable not only for its speed of growth but also for its deliberate strategy of innovation and inclusivity. Within a short span, the Bank has established a strong reputation for digital banking excellence, leveraging technology to deliver seamless customer experiences across retail, SME, and corporate banking segments.

Its aggressive investment in digital infrastructure, customer-focused products, and financial literacy initiatives reflects a commitment to transforming how Nigerians interact with financial services. The Bank’s ability to maintain profitability while expanding its footprint is a testament to disciplined risk management and operational efficiency.

The early completion of its capital raise underscores the level of trust the investing community has in the institution’s leadership. It also highlights Premium Trust Bank’s ability to attract strategic partners and long-term investors who share its vision of building a future-ready financial ecosystem.

The capital will be strategically deployed to enhance the bank’s technological infrastructure and drive the adoption of its flagship financial lifestyle app, Blayzz.

For customers, the recapitalization provides added assurance of security, stability, and continued access to innovative financial solutions. For regulators and industry watchers, it signals the growing strength of indigenous banks in meeting both domestic and global financial obligations.

Shaping the Future of Nigerian Banking

Nigeria’s banking sector is undergoing rapid transformation, fueled by recapitalization, digitalization, and global competitiveness. Premium Trust Bank’s achievement goes beyond meeting regulatory thresholds; it sets a precedent for what bold leadership, investor confidence, and strategic clarity can achieve in record time.

The Bank is not only reinforcing its own resilience but also reshaping the narrative of Nigerian banking as a driver of national development. Its growth trajectory signals to other players that the future of banking lies in innovation, transparency, and customer-centricity.

With a solid capital base, Premium Trust Bank is well-positioned to scale its operations, deepen financial inclusion, and support Nigeria’s broader economic goals. Its focus will likely extend to expanding digital offerings, fostering sustainable banking practices, and building strong partnerships across critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.

As Premium Trust Bank moves into its next phase of growth, one thing is clear: this milestone is not just about meeting a regulatory requirement. It is about redefining the standards of excellence in Nigeria’s financial industry.

In achieving what many thought impossible in such a short time, Premium Trust Bank has signaled the dawn of a new era—an era where resilience, innovation, and vision drive the transformation of the banking sector.