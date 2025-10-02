The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) has announced a bold plan to mobilise $8 billion in gender-inclusive capital for Nigeria over the next decade, as part of its newly launched Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Roadmap 2025–2035.

Unveiled at the third Gender Impact Investment Summit (GIIS) in Lagos, themed “Investing in Equity: Advancing Gender-Led Solutions for Inclusive Development,” the roadmap provides a 10-year action plan to embed inclusive investment practices into Nigeria’s economy.

Developed in collaboration with PwC Nigeria, it is designed to unlock opportunities for women, youth, and People with Disabilities (PwDs), while driving transformative growth.

Big targets, bold commitments

The GESI Roadmap sets out ambitious milestones, including the $8 billion cumulative capital target, the creation of 40 inclusive financial products, $1.5 billion in mobilised domestic capital pools, 90% adoption of GESI principles among General Partners, and the enactment of 20 new policy and regulatory instruments.

“This roadmap is not just a plan; it’s a blueprint for a significant shift in Nigeria’s economy. The scale of the targets underscores our profound commitment to a future where no one is left behind,” said CEO of IIF, Etemore Glover.

To drive delivery, IIF also launched the Nigeria Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035 campaign, which pushes stakeholders including governments, investors, market enablers, and intermediaries to pledge measurable action.

These include mobilising inclusive capital at scale, embedding GESI principles in investment decisions, and delivering real outcomes for women, youth, and PwDs.

Also speaking at the Summit, the Chairman of IIF, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, said the meeting was convened because financial exclusion for women, youth, and PwDs has been a constraint on national growth.

“This GESI Roadmap is therefore not a social add-on; it is an economic imperative. By intentionally dismantling financial barriers, we unlock immense, untapped potential, ensuring that economic growth in Nigeria is not only rapid but also truly equitable and transformative.

“This is how we ensure Nigeria’s future is built on equity for every citizen,” he said.

Chair of GSG Nigeria Partner, Ibukun Awosika, stressed the accountability imperative: “The GESI roadmap moves us beyond aspiration to accountability, demanding that stakeholders embed GESI principles into every investment decision and policy, enabling us to close financing gaps and unlock Nigeria’s full economic potential.”

Global push, local impact

CEO of 2X Global, Jessica Espinoza, highlighted the importance of intentional progress noting that the GESI roadmap is a critical blueprint for dismantling financial barriers, empowering women, youth, and PwDs, and unlocking the nation’s economic potential.

Beyond policy and strategy, the summit also created direct investment opportunities through a dedicated deal room linking women-led and women-owned businesses with impact investors, fund managers, and development finance institutions.

What you should know

As part of efforts to bridge the financial inclusion gap for women in Nigeria, the Bank of Industry (BOI) recently launched a special intervention programme, Project Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW), valued at N10 billion, to support female entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The bank’s Managing Director, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, who announced the initiative emphasized that the funding is designed to empower women who are pivotal to Nigeria’s economic growth.

According to him, Nigeria leads the world in women’s entrepreneurial activity, with 23 million female entrepreneurs accounting for 41% of the country’s micro-businesses. However, access to finance remains a significant barrier for many of these women.