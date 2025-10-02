Coronation Securities Limited received two major awards: Best Securities Trading and Brokerage – Africa 2025 from Brands Review Magazine and Fastest Growing Online Trading Platform – Nigeria 2025 from International Finance Awards.

The firm’s Coronation Wealth Plus App has revolutionised access to Nigeria’s capital markets by offering intuitive, secure, and transparent trading experiences for both seasoned and new investors.

These recognitions reinforce Coronation Securities’ credibility with regulators and institutional partners, supporting its mission to drive sustainable wealth creation and expand across Africa.

Coronation Securities Limited has secured two prestigious industry accolades, cementing its position as Africa’s leading securities trading and brokerage platform.

The firm received the Best Securities Trading and Brokerage – Africa 2025 award from Brands Review Magazine, whilst the International Finance Awards recognised it as the Fastest Growing Online Trading Platform – Nigeria 2025.

These honours reflect Coronation Securities’ unwavering commitment to transforming Africa’s capital markets through innovative digital solutions and client-centric services.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment when Nigerian investors increasingly demand seamless, transparent trading platforms that deliver both accessibility and reliability.

“These awards validate our mission to democratise access to Nigeria’s capital markets,” said Segun Owadokun, Deputy, Chief Executive Officer at Coronation Securities Limited. “We’ve witnessed firsthand how limited access to credible trading platforms has hindered wealth creation across Africa. Our Coronation Wealth Plus App addresses these pain points whilst maintaining the highest standards of transparency and trust.”

The company’s comprehensive suite includes Equities Brokerage, Listings and Advisory

Ancillary Services, Financial Management, as well as fixed income securities spanning commercial papers, bonds, and treasury bills.This integrated approach tackles longstanding market challenges, including restricted access to sophisticated trading tools and concerns over platform reliability. Coronation Securities has experienced remarkable growth by addressing critical gaps in Nigeria’s investment landscape. Traditional barriers such as complex onboarding processes, limited product offerings, and inadequate customer support have been systematically eliminated through the firm’s technology-first approach.

The Coronation Wealth Plus App exemplifies this transformation, offering investors intuitive access to diverse investment opportunities whilst maintaining institutional-grade security protocols. This platform innovation has attracted both seasoned investors seeking advanced features and newcomers requiring user-friendly interfaces. Looking ahead, these accolades strengthen Coronation Securities’ trajectory towards expanding across Africa whilst deepening its Nigerian market penetration. The firm anticipates significant client acquisition growth as awareness of credible, award-winning solutions increases among sophisticated investors.

The recognition also reinforces credibility with regulatory bodies, strategic partners, and institutional investors who increasingly prioritise working with proven market leaders. This validation supports Coronation Securities’ broader mission of creating sustainable wealth for clients whilst contributing to Africa’s economic transformation.

As Africa’s financial markets continue to evolve, Coronation Securities remains positioned to lead this transformation through innovative solutions that address real client needs while maintaining unwavering service excellence.