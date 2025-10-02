The Canadian city of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, has announced its list of priority sectors and occupations for the Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP), an employer-driven pathway to permanent residence.

The program, launched earlier this year, is designed to help rural communities in Canada address labour shortages by allowing designated employers to recruit foreign workers in specified occupations.

Moose Jaw is the final of 14 communities across the country to roll out the initiative.

How the RCIP works

The RCIP allows communities to recommend foreign nationals for permanent residence if they:

Have a genuine job offer from a designated employer.

Work in a qualifying occupation within a participating region.

They are recommended by the local economic development organization.

Meet other eligibility criteria, including language, education, and settlement funds.

Candidates with a valid recommendation can apply for permanent residence and are also eligible for a work permit while their application is being processed.

Priority sectors in Moose Jaw

The Moose Jaw & District Chamber of Commerce announced that only employers operating in certain sectors are eligible to participate. These include:

Business, finance, and administration.

Sales and service.

Trades and transport.

Manufacturing and utilities.

Education, law, social, community, and government services.

However, the city has placed restrictions on some businesses. Gas stations (excluding truck stops), convenience stores, and IT/web development firms are excluded. Food service establishments, financial institutions, and transport companies with fewer than 10 full-time employees are limited to one recommendation per year.

Employers are also restricted in hiring for lower-skilled roles. Applications for TEER 5 occupations are capped at 25% annually, and no more than three such applications are allowed per intake period.

Priority occupations

Moose Jaw has also listed specific occupations eligible under the program. These include:

Accounting technicians and bookkeepers (NOC 12200).

Administrative officers (13100).

Carpenters (72310).

Cooks (63200).

Early childhood educators and assistants (42202).

Welders and related machine operators (72106).

Nurse aides, orderlies, and patient service associates (33102).

Retail salespersons and visual merchandisers (64100).

In total, more than 20 occupations have been prioritized across different industries.

What applicants must meet

Beyond working in a priority sector and occupation, applicants must also:

Have at least one year of related work experience in the last three years, or have graduated from an eligible post-secondary school in Moose Jaw.

Demonstrate English or French language proficiency (between Canadian Language Benchmark 4 and 6, depending on the job).

Hold a Canadian or equivalent foreign secondary/post-secondary qualification.

Show proof of sufficient settlement funds for themselves and their families.

By naming priority sectors and occupations, Moose Jaw aims to ensure its RCIP stream addresses real labour shortages while preventing misuse of the program by small or low-demand employers.

The restrictions also highlight Canada’s broader strategy of tailoring immigration to regional needs, particularly in rural communities struggling to attract skilled workers.