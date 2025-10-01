Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, is set to deliver a landmark lecture at Lagos Business School on Friday, October 3, 2025, where he will champion the role of innovation in shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

The lecture, titled “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy & Nation Building,” will inaugurate the CBN Governor’s Lecture Series, a nationwide initiative designed to foster thought leadership, policy dialogue, and institutional reform.

“Innovation must be harnessed intentionally and confidently, particularly by institutions like the CBN,” Cardoso emphasized in a statement.

“Nigeria is at a pivotal moment, where technology, global financial realignments, and the energy of its youthful population are reshaping its economic future,” he added.

His remarks reflect a growing urgency to modernize central banking and align monetary policy with the realities of a dynamic, digitally driven economy.

Lecture Series Marks Two Years of Reform-Focused Leadership

The Governor’s Lecture Series also commemorates the second anniversary of Team Cardoso’s leadership at the CBN, a period marked by renewed emphasis on price stability, institutional transparency, and inclusive financial systems.

Since assuming office in September 2023, Cardoso has consistently advocated for a central bank that is responsive to the needs of everyday Nigerians.

The series is part of the CBN’s broader Knowledge Acceleration and Thought Leadership Initiative, which aims to deepen public understanding of monetary policy and strengthen its transmission across sectors.

Over the next three years, the lecture series will be hosted in collaboration with leading tertiary institutions nationwide, engaging students, academics, policymakers, and industry leaders in critical conversations about Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

Thought Leadership to Drive Inclusive Growth

The inaugural lecture is expected to draw a high-profile audience of senior government officials, economists, business executives, and scholars. It will explore how next-generation leadership can shape monetary policy to foster macroeconomic stability, drive sustainable growth, and build national resilience.

Cardoso’s approach underscores the importance of linking central banking to broader development goals, and safeguarding price stability is not just a technical mandate; it’s essential to protecting livelihoods and enabling long-term prosperity.

The CBN’s evolving strategy reflects a commitment to transparency, innovation, and inclusive growth, positioning Nigeria as a thought leader on both the African and global stages.

Nairametrics will serve as an official media partner for the event, providing live coverage, expert analysis, and key takeaways across its digital platforms.