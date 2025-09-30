Sync Finance Company Limited secures a CBN license to operate as a non-bank finance company focused on MSME and real sector financing

The company aims to empower entrepreneurs through data-driven credit, digital investment tools, and inclusive financial services

Backed by experienced professionals and strong governance, Sync Finance is positioned to stimulate economic growth and support Nigeria’s development goals

Sync Capital and Advisory Ltd is pleased to announce that it has secured a Finance Company Licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Company will operate as Sync Finance Company Limited.

This regulatory milestone authorises Sync Finance to operate as a licensed non-bank finance company, focused on bridging funding gaps for underserved MSMEs with a view to stimulating diverse sectors of the economy.

Positioned at the intersection of finance and technology, Sync Finance is poised to deliver an inclusive financial services ecosystem that supports Nigeria’s development goals through the empowerment of viable entrepreneurs leading small businesses, stimulating employment, and accelerating GDP growth.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, Sync Finance Company Limited, Mr Ikenna Imo, was pleased with this milestone and emphasised the need for responsive and innovative financing solutions as an integral ingredient to stimulate economic growth.

“Our mission is to be the financial institution of choice for budding/established Entrepreneurs and MSMEs in the markets where we operate. He further confirmed the Company’s resolve to leverage data-driven credit assessments, accessible and expedient loan considerations, and embedded investment digital tools, which aim to unlock capital for the everyday Nigerian entrepreneur and business.”

In addition to deploying accessible credit, Sync Finance will also provide tiered investment products, providing both individual and institutional investors the opportunity to access rewarding and secure investments delivered conveniently through digital channels.

Commenting further on the Company’s strategic direction, Non-Executive Director, Mr Uhabia Ojike ,noted: “Sync Finance is uniquely positioned to fund the real sector, especially in key areas like retail trade, and local value chains. With the backing of an experienced Board and a robust governance framework, we are building a financially sound and impact-driven institution that reflects the aspirations of the Nigerian economy.”

Sync Finance’s leadership comprises professionals with decades of experience in commercial banking, structured finance, credit risk, professional services, oil & gas and financial technology, ensuring strong governance oversight and execution discipline.

About Sync Finance Company Limited

Sync Finance Company Limited is a CBN-licensed Finance Company based in Lagos, Nigeria with its office located at Plot 1c Amaechi Onuoha Crescent, Lekki Phase 1.

The Company provides credit and investment solutions tailored to MSMEs and Individual clients leveraging innovation and technology touch points to deliver convenient financial services to the last mile.

Contact Us

Tel: +234 912 769 2227

Email: info@syncfinanceng.com

Web: https://syncfinanceng.com