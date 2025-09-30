Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Abdulazeez Rislana Kanya as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the bank.

The announcement was made in a filing on the Nigerian Exchange, signed by Michael Osilama Otu, the company secretary.

Dr. Abdulazeez’s appointment, approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, took effect from September 24, 2025.

The filing also confirmed the retirement of Mr. Henry Oroh from the board as an Executive Director, following the expiration of his tenure, effective September 30, 2025.

Board members wished Mr. Oroh well in his future endeavors and highlighted Dr. Abdulazeez’s professional qualifications and experience, emphasizing the expertise he is expected to bring to the board.

About Dr. Abdulazeez

Dr. Abdulazeez brings extensive experience in both business and information technology, making him a practical addition to Zenith Bank’s board.

He earned a B.Sc. (Hons) in Computing and Information Systems from the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom, in 2008, followed by an MBA from the University of Wales, Thames Business School, Singapore, in 2010.

His Ph.D. in Information and Communications Technologies for Development (ICT4D), also from Portsmouth, focused on applying technology to support socio-economic development.

Between 2004 and 2005, he attended the Informatics Academy in Singapore, completing an International Diploma in Computing and an International Advanced Diploma in Computing.

In 2006, he completed professional training at C-Tech Incorporation in New Jersey, USA, where he received certifications in Copper-based Networking, Fiber Optics Networking, and Integrated Voice and Messaging Systems.

From April 2017 to August 2024, Dr. Abdulazeez served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for IT, Research, and Innovation at Baze University, Abuja, gaining hands-on experience in information systems, project management, business process re-engineering, and ICT for development.

A Chartered Member of the British Computer Society, he also holds memberships in the Nigeria Computer Society, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Nigeria Institute of Management.

With this blend of academic knowledge and professional experience, Dr. Abdulazeez is expected to support Zenith Bank in its digital innovation and technology-driven initiatives.

Performance summary

Zenith Bank Plc released its first-half 2025 results for the period ended June 30, reporting a pre-tax profit of N625.63 billion and a post-tax profit of N532.18 billion.

The bank’s top-line performance remained strong, with gross earnings rising 19.96% to N2.521 trillion, driven by robust revenue growth.

In view of this performance, the Board approved an interim dividend of N1.25 per share, up 25% from the N1.00 paid in H1 2024.

The dividend will be paid on October 10, 2025, to shareholders registered as of October 3, 2025.