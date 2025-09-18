Zenith Bank Plc has released its first-half results for the period ended June 30, 2025, posting a pre-tax profit of N625.629 billion, down 13.95% YoY compared to H1 2024.

Post-tax profit also declined by 7.93% YoY to N532.180 billion.

Despite the decline in profit, the Board has approved an interim dividend of N1.25 per share, representing a 25% increase over the N1.00 interim dividend paid in H1 2024.

The dividend will be paid from the bank’s retained earnings as of June 30, 2025.

Top-line performance remained resilient, with gross earnings growing by 19.96% to N2.521 trillion, reflecting stronger revenue generation.

The bank had already met its recapitalization target, with share capital and share price accounts totaling N614.65 billion, exceeding the CBN-required N500 billion, in addition to retained earnings of N2.453 trillion as of H1 2025.

