The Lagos State Government on Tuesday reopened the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge following the completion of repair work on the expansion joints of the infrastructure.

The bridge, which had been partially closed for some months to vehicular traffic due to the ongoing repair works, appears to have been completed ahead of the initially planned period.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Infrastructure, Mr Olufemi Daramola, and the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Seun Osiyemi, led a team to inspect the project and certify the works.

They officially declared the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge open, restoring full traffic access and easing movement on one of Lagos’s busiest transport corridors.

Repairs completed ahead of schedule

Daramola stated that the project, initially scheduled for 101 days, was finished in 78 days due to cooperation from stakeholders and commitment from the contractors.

He explained that defects on the expansion joints, if left unattended, could have compromised motorists’ safety and further weakened the busy bridge.

He noted that the early completion was possible through the combined efforts of contractors, security agencies, and the patience of Lagos residents throughout the repair period.

Daramola said, “We undertook this repair to guarantee safety. Thankfully, with the cooperation of the people, we have been able to deliver ahead of schedule.’’

Commending residents for their endurance during the partial closure, Daramola stressed that the bridge is now fully opened to vehicular movement without restrictions.

He revealed that the next point of attention for government engineers would be the Maza-Maza area, where similar maintenance works are planned.

Making his own contribution, Osiyemi expressed gratitude to Lagos residents for their understanding, promising that the state government would continue its infrastructure renewal drive.

He said, “This success belongs to everyone. Lagosians endured the inconveniences and supported the process. We sincerely appreciate your perseverance and patience.’’

He urged the people to protect the facilities, stressing that they are funded with taxpayers’ money and designed to provide long-term benefits.

Osiyemi recalled that the administration had delivered similar repairs at Odo-Iyalaro and Apongbon bridges, with several other projects currently underway across the state.

“Our focus remains the delivery of safe, durable and sustainable infrastructure for a greater Lagos. We will need the same cooperation in future projects.’

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had on September 3, 2025, resumed the second phase of repair works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge (inbound Island) after it was temporarily suspended due to complaints that traffic robbers and touts were exploiting the associated gridlock to attack motorists trapped in the traffic.

Recall that on June 24, 2025, the State Government had announced a traffic diversion plan ahead of the planned repair works on the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge, which was expected to run from Saturday, June 28 to Wednesday, October 15, 2025, spanning a total of 110 days.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, rehabilitation will be carried out in eight phases, affecting both lanes of the bridge.