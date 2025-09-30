The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will this week inaugurate the Governor’s Annual Lecture Series, a new flagship knowledge platform hosted by the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

The inaugural edition, themed “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy and Nation Building,” is scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Honeywell Auditorium of Lagos Business School, beginning at 10:00 AM.

According to the apex bank, the lecture is part of the CBN Governor’s Knowledge Acceleration & Thought Leadership Initiative, designed to deepen public understanding of monetary policy, strengthen its transmission, and foster dialogue between policymakers, academia, and industry stakeholders.

The event will bring together policymakers, business leaders, academics, and students from leading tertiary institutions, underscoring the pivotal role of monetary policy in driving economic stability, growth, and nation-building.

Context and significance

The lecture series follows a similar engagement held earlier this year with international investors in the United States, as the CBN continues efforts to restore investor confidence and showcase Nigeria’s reform agenda to both domestic and foreign audiences.

The Lagos lecture also coincides with the second anniversary of Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s leadership at the apex bank, marking a milestone in ongoing reforms aimed at rebuilding trust in the financial system, entrenching transparency, and positioning the economy on a more resilient path.

Nairametrics will be covering the event live as one of the official media partners, providing real-time updates, analysis, and key takeaways for its audience across digital platforms.

With Lagos Business School as its inaugural host, the CBN said the platform reflects its commitment to bridging policy, academia, and practice while shaping the next generation of leaders who will drive monetary policy and economic transformation in Nigeria.