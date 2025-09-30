Best Western Plus Yenagoa brings international-standard hospitality to Bayelsa State with luxurious rooms, serviced apartments, and top-tier amenities like a spa, fitness centre, and Chinese restaurant.

Strategically located in Yenagoa, the hotel is designed to serve business leaders, government officials, leisure travellers, and the local community, with conference spaces for corporate and social events.

The hotel’s launch is expected to boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in the Niger Delta region.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has officially announced the opening of Best Western Plus Yenagoa at Oxbow Lake, introducing a globally trusted standard of hospitality to Bayelsa State.

The new property, overlooking the scenic Oxbow Lake, combines comfort, convenience, and international-quality service with a local identity.

With well-appointed rooms and suites, fully serviced apartments, and amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen smart TVs, a fitness centre, spa, Chinese restaurant, and an outdoor swimming pool, Best Western Plus Yenagoa is set to redefine premium hospitality in the Niger Delta.

Strategically located in the state capital, the hotel is designed to cater to business leaders, government dignitaries, leisure travellers, and the local community. Its conference and meeting spaces will provide a vital platform for both corporate and social gatherings, while the hotel’s presence is expected to contribute to economic activity, tourism growth, and job creation within the state.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Chand Rami, General Manager of Best Western Plus Yenagoa, said: “Best Western Plus Yenagoa is not just a place to stay. It is an investment in the future of Bayelsa, a space where world-class service meets the warmth of our community. We are proud to deliver hospitality that inspires confidence and comfort in equal measure.”

The grand opening on October 15, 2025, will bring together dignitaries, industry leaders, and hospitality stakeholders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided property tours, and a reception showcasing the hotel’s service and ambiance.

About Best Western Hotels & Resorts:

With more than 4,700 properties worldwide, Best Western Hotels & Resorts is one of the world’s most trusted names in hospitality. Its Nigerian presence spans Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu, and now Yenagoa, delivering tailored experiences rooted in international standards and local connections.

