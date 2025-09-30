African airlines recorded the strongest air cargo demand growth among all regions in August 2025, with volumes rising 11% year-on-year.

Capacity for African airlines also increased markedly, climbing 12.3% over the same period.

This information comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s August 2025 Global Air Cargo Market Data.

Globally, air cargo demand rose 4.1% in August 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year growth, IATA reported. International operations grew 5.1%, while global capacity expanded 3.7%, with international capacity up 5.5%.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, noted that the growth in air cargo volumes reflects a shift from sea freight to air freight for high-value goods, as shippers seek to mitigate tariff risks. He added that growth was particularly strong on the Europe–Asia, Within Asia, Africa–Asia, and Middle East–Asia trade lanes, while demand for North America-related routes slowed.

In terms of regional performance, Asia-Pacific airlines saw air cargo demand grow by 9.8% year-on-year in August, while capacity increased by 6.9%. European airlines experienced a demand rise of 3.2% with capacity up 4.2%, and Middle Eastern airlines recorded demand growth of 2.7% alongside a 4.3% increase in capacity.

Latin American airlines posted demand growth of 2.1% with capacity rising 5.0%, whereas North American airlines saw demand decline by 2.1%, with capacity contracting by 1.0%, marking the slowest growth among all regions. African airlines, in contrast, led the global market, with demand up 11.0% and capacity up 12.3%.

Other factors supporting air cargo growth included a 4% year-on-year increase in global goods trade in July, a 14th consecutive month of declining jet fuel prices, which fell 6.4% year-on-year in August, and a rebound in the global manufacturing PMI to 51.75, the strongest reading since June 2024. However, sentiment on new export orders remained cautious, with a reading below 50 at 48.73, reflecting ongoing tariff uncertainties.

Analysis of trade lanes revealed that Europe–Asia and Within Asia corridors experienced robust double-digit growth, while Middle East–Asia, North America–Europe, and Africa–Asia also saw notable gains. In contrast, Asia–North America, the Middle East–Europe, and within Europe recorded declines.