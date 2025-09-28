Lagos may be expensive, but for those who know where to look, there are still pockets of affordability tucked away in its bustling markets.

Keeping a home functional without emptying their pockets takes local know-how.

While the high-end malls and supermarkets showcase the latest appliances and household items, most Lagosians know better than to rely solely on those places.

Instead, they turn to the open markets where bargaining is part of the culture, and prices bend to meet the reality of strained incomes.

These markets have long served as lifelines, offering a mix of brand-new and fairly used goods to families who need quality but cannot always afford showroom costs.

For many households, fairly used products, also known as tokunbo items imported from Europe and America, have become a practical way of equipping kitchens and living rooms without overspending. A microwave, fan, or washing machine that may be out of reach when new suddenly becomes affordable when bought second-hand.

This is why, despite rising costs across the city, these markets continue to draw crowds daily. From first-time renters setting up their homes to families replacing worn-out appliances, the appeal lies in the possibility of finding both value and functionality in one place.

Below is a list of some of the most popular markets to buy affordable household items.

This is a retail centre for household items imported from China, also known as China Commercial City, which was officially set up in 2004. Its founders envisioned a large complex dedicated to Chinese-made goods and trade ties between China and Nigeria. The market was built to accommodate hundreds of shops and several apartment units, by some counts roughly 300 shops and about 200 apartments within the complex. China Town has been described as a symbol of Nigeria–China friendship, facilitating both trade and cultural exchange. For a period, China Town enjoyed considerable foot traffic; however, several factors began to erode its dominance. Traders report increased cost of importing goods, fluctuations in the naira exchange rate and complaints about substandard or counterfeit goods hurt its reputation. A trader told Nairametrics the market wasn’t as it used to be in 2009. Despite this, shoppers can find a variety of products, including cookware and a few household items.