Nigeria’s civil aviation regulator is considering certifying China’s C919 aircraft for use by domestic carriers.

The move could open up a new front in the country’s growing aviation sector and deepen ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy.

The C919, built by state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), is China’s answer to Boeing and Airbus in the global narrow-body jet market.

Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Director General, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo told Reuters the agency is weighing the months-long process of certifying the jet, which has yet to receive approval from Western regulators.

“We’re looking at the certification of the airplane. First of all, that is where we have to start,” Najomo said on the sidelines of the UN aviation agency’s assembly in Montreal.

What they are saying

For COMAC, certification in Nigeria would be a critical step in its bid to enter the African market.

The Chinese planemaker has already held several talks with Nigerian officials and has offered maintenance and training support to local carriers.

COMAC is also exploring dry lease arrangements, a financing model that allows airlines to lease planes without crew, an attractive option for Nigerian operators looking to expand capacity.

Abdullahi Ahmed, CEO of NG Eagle, a Nigerian carrier with three jets, said his airline is open to adding COMAC aircraft if they are certified and backed by adequate maintenance and training support.

Currently, COMAC’s C919 is only flown by Chinese airlines, while its smaller ARJ21 regional jet (sometimes referenced as C909 in Southeast Asia) has gained some traction outside China.

But the company faces hurdles as its planes are not yet validated by U.S. or European regulators.

It is also falling behind on delivery targets, and the U.S. this year temporarily halted exports of CFM engines produced by GE and Safran that power the C919 amid trade disputes.

Why this matters

The NCAA’s consideration of COMAC’s C919 could reshape Nigeria’s aviation sector in several ways.

For airlines, certification could diversify aircraft supply beyond Boeing and Airbus, creating competition and potentially lowering costs.

For China, it would mark a significant breakthrough in its quest to globalize its aviation industry, using Nigeria as a launchpad into Africa.

If approved, Nigerian passengers could soon see Chinese-made jets on local routes, a development that would underscore the country’s rising importance as a testing ground for new entrants in global aviation.

What you should know

With a population of 230 million, Nigeria represents one of Africa’s biggest potential aviation markets.

The country’s 13 active airlines rely heavily on leased aircraft, and recent improvements in Nigeria’s Aviation Working Group rating.

Meanwhile, affordability remains a challenge due to higher air travel costs for many Nigerians.

Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) shows that average real airfare in Nigeria dropped by 43.6% between 2011 and 2023, making flying relatively more accessible.