The Lagos State Government has intensified its crackdown on illegal reclamation and dredging activities along the Lagos Lagoon, sealing several sites in the Lekki area and arresting five suspects.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID), Mr. Dayo Alebiosu, disclosed this in a statement issued through the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Morenikeji Akodu, on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, the monitoring and enforcement exercise was jointly conducted with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, and the Lands Bureau.

Illegal reclamation at Admiralty Way

During the exercise, officials sealed a building on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, for allegedly engaging in illegal reclamation works and carrying out an unauthorised extension of its fence without approval.

Alebiosu described the actions of the perpetrators as an act of “legendary audacity” carried out with blatant disregard for the law.

“This particular building has been sealed on several occasions by all the relevant ministries since last year, yet the owners have continued with construction and social activities without any regard,” he said.

He added that the state government would prosecute the offenders, stressing that the process could lead to forfeiture of the illegally reclaimed land, while recovered sand would be diverted for other productive uses.

Property expansion from 1,200 sqm to 8,000 sqm

The Commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, explained that the property owner had initially presented a 1,200 sqm layout in 2024 but had expanded it illegally to about 8,000 sqm.

“The site is again sealed today. We will revoke all the authorities they have on this land. The construction is not fully completed, yet people are still partying there, which puts lives at risk. That is why we are sealing off this place,” he said.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mr. Mahmood Adegbite, said three water channels leading into the lagoon had been blocked by illegal operators.

He warned that such activities could worsen flooding and disrupt natural drainage systems.

Similarly, Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Mr. Mobolaji Gaji, said a stop-work order had been issued earlier. He explained that the operations had obstructed a primary water channel, with potential negative effects on the ecosystem.

“We have sealed the place and are waiting for them to provide their papers. We must monitor every reclamation. There is too much illegal reclamation going on, and we intend to enforce the law,” he said.

Crackdown at Lekki Foreshore

Alebiosu confirmed that the enforcement team also visited the Lekki Foreshore, where several illegal dredging and reclamation sites were discovered and sealed.

“We have no records of applications for reclamation works along this axis. These operations are illegal. Some of the dredging stretches as far as 7km into the lagoon, with no record of the sand extracted, which is then used for illegal reclamation works,” he said.

He added that five suspects were apprehended during the operation, while others fled the scene, including one vessel that escaped.

The commissioner also raised concerns about the spread of shanties along the lagoon, noting that they often serve as hideouts for criminal elements.

More insights

Alebiosu linked the enforcement exercise to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment at the recently concluded Waterfront Summit, where he pledged to intensify actions against illegal dredging and reclamation.

He stressed that the Lagos State Government would continue to protect its waterfronts in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda.

“The Lagos State Government will continue to protect its waterfronts and lagoons against abuse, and offenders will face the full weight of the law,” Alebiosu warned.

The enforcement team also inspected the Ilubirin housing project to assess waterfront activities.

Other agencies represented included the Executive Secretary of the Lands Bureau, Mrs. Lolade Ajetumobi, and the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Retired Maj. Olaniyi Cole.