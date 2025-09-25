The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to making technical education accessible to all Nigerian children by fully funding every Federal Technical College (FTC) nationwide.

This was disclosed in a statement by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Education.

“Tuition is completely free, and the government also covers approved charges including boarding, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, prospectus, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, medical, vocational, utilities, security, website/e-result, Skool Media, extra lessons, and insurance,” the statement read.

Zero tolerance for illegal charges

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, emphasized that the government bears the full cost of tuition to guarantee equal access.

He warned that no principal or administrator is permitted to demand unauthorized payments from parents or guardians and directed that circulars reinforcing this policy be sent to all schools and parents.

“No Nigerian child should be denied access to technical education because of illegal charges. By investing in education today, we are building a stronger, self-reliant Nigeria,” Dr. Alausa affirmed.

The minister urged parents to report any illegal demands to the Ministry of Education

“Parents are urged to report illegal charges directly to the Ministry via hotline numbers 0803 657 6733, 0803 637 3796, or email: tse@education.gov.ng,”

Boarders’ personal items

While tuition and core expenses are fully covered, students who board at FTCs are expected to provide their personal items.

These include bedding, towels, toiletries, footwear, rain gear, mosquito nets, personal clothing, cutlery, a water bottle, a 10-litre keg, and a torchlight with batteries.

Boarding students must also provide registration items such as a ream of A4 paper (80 grams) and cleaning materials, including a hoe, cutlass, and broom..

The Ministry confirmed that monitoring mechanisms are in place to address any infractions swiftly. Stakeholders are urged to safeguard the free-education policy and ensure Federal Technical Colleges fulfil their mandate of producing skilled graduates for national transformation

What you should know

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Dr Mohammed Mohammed, revealed that recent data shows a sharp rise in applicants for TVET entrance examinations, increasing from 7,547 in 2024 to 30,000 in 2025, driven by federal incentives aimed at encouraging young Nigerians to acquire practical, employable skills.

Students enrolled in the programme now receive dual certification upon completion: the traditional National Technical or Business Certificate (NTC/NBC) and the competency-based National Skills Qualification (NSQ).

The TVET curriculum has been redesigned to prioritize hands-on learning, with 80% practical training and only 20% theory, ensuring graduates are job-ready.

The government has also introduced a monthly stipend for technical college students to reduce financial barriers and stimulate enrolment. Within the first week of opening the application portal, over 90,000 applications were received.

Additionally, more than one million Nigerians have enrolled in the federal government’s Masters 6 and 12 TVET programmes, reflecting strong nationwide interest and the impact of ongoing reforms.