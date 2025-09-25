In this episode of Everyday Money Matters, Ogechi sat down with the city gentleman himself, Idika Aja, to break down the Central Bank of Nigeria’s latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision.

The show started off with Idika explaining that the CBN move is part of an expansionary monetary policy aimed at boosting economic activity.

He pointed out that inflation has already dropped from 21.83% in July to 20.13% in August, so the central bank felt confident to ease its stance and address liquidity issues in the banking system.

On the impact on households, Idika stressed that the cut is unlikely to reignite inflation. Instead, it should give consumers more value for their money.

Turning to investors, Idika warned that lower rates would reduce yields on fixed-income assets, nudging more money into equities.

Idika noted that banks stand to gain from improved liquidity thanks to the CRR cut. But whether that translates into more lending to individuals is another matter. On whether the naira will stabilize, Idika was cautious.

He pointed out that it depends on external inflows, oil revenue, and the strength of Nigeria’s reserves.

Moreover, he maintained that the policy shift could tilt sentiment positively, attract more foreign capital, and help equities outperform fixed income in global markets.

Watch the latest episode of Everyday Money Matters to know what these moves means for your money, your future, and the Nigerian economy.