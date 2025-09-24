Nigeria’s fast–moving consumer goods sector has once again shown its resilience, with the country’s biggest listed firms delivering strong growth of nearly 50% despite inflation, currency volatility, and declining consumer purchasing power.

These companies span across food, beverages, personal care, and household products, reflecting the diverse needs of Nigeria’s over 200 million people.

The top ten fastest-growing FMCG companies in Nigeria collectively generated N3.71 trillion in revenue in the first half of 2025, compared to N2.48 trillion in the same period last year.

Their CEOs have managed not just to sustain demand but also to drive innovation and efficiency in an era where affordability and availability are critical. Their leadership has turned household names into revenue giants, making the sector one of the strongest contributors to Nigeria’s GDP.

This article examines the CEOs driving the performance of these companies, ranked according to their revenue growth.

For companies with differing financial year-ends, such as Guinness Nigeria (June year-end) and Honeywell Flour Mills (March year-end), the figures reflect their respective half-year periods—July to December 2024 for Guinness and April to September 2024 for Honeywell, corresponding to H1 2025 in their reporting cycles.

Thabo Mabe is the Managing Director and CEO of Nascon Allied Industries PLC, a role he has held since February 2022. Under his leadership, the company recorded N78.2 billion in revenue in H1 2025, representing a 55% increase from N50.4 billion in H1 2024. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics from Fort Hare University, South Africa. Thabo began his career at Unilever as a graduate trainee, gaining experience across Manufacturing, Production, Sales, and other key operational areas. In 1999, he was appointed Works Director at the Personal Wash Factory in Mannheim, Germany, Unilever’s global facility supplying Dove soap worldwide. Returning to South Africa, he became Manufacturing Director and later Vice President of Supply Chain for Unilever HPC. Following the consolidation of Unilever’s HPC and Foods divisions, he served as Vice President of Marketing for Spreads, Cooking, and Ice Cream, and later as Vice President, Homecare. Thabo joined Unilever Nigeria in 2010 as a Board member and CEO, before moving to the Dangote Group in 2014 as MD/CEO of Dangote Flour Mills Plc, subsequently overseeing the group’s Rice business. He also served as a Non-Executive Director at Unilever Nigeria in 2014. With extensive experience across South Africa, Germany, and Nigeria, Thabo Mabe combines operational expertise and strategic leadership to drive growth and profitability at Nascon Allied Industries PLC.