The Nigerian All-Share Index fell by 347.10 points to close at 141,498.2 on Monday, 22nd September, representing a 0.24% decline from the previous session’s close of 141,845.3.

Trading activity was slightly higher as volume rose to 488.5 million shares compared to 431.1 million shares in the prior session.

Market capitalization also slipped, with equity capitalization falling to N89.52 trillion from N89.74 trillion.

On the gainers’ chart, ROYALEX advanced 9.80% while NSLTECH climbed 6.67%.

On the losers’ side, MCNICHOLS and IKEJAHOTEL shed 10.00% and 9.80% respectively.

In terms of market volume, UNIVINSURE and ZENITHBANK led the activity as the most traded stocks of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 141,498.2

Previous ASI: 141,845.3

Day Change: -0.24

Year-to-Date Performance: +37.48%

Volume Traded: 488.51 million shares

Market Cap: N89.52 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

ROYALEX: Up 9.80% to N2.24

NSLTECH: Up 6.67% to N0.80

CHAMS: Up 6.13% to N3.29

PRESTIGE: Up 5.75% to N1.84

DAARCOMM: Up 5.66% to N1.12

Top 5 losers

MCHNICHOLS: Down 10.00% to N3.33

IKEJAHOTEL: Down 9.80% to N20.70

FTNCOCOA: Down 8.33% to N5.50

NB: Down 7.64% to N70.15

HONYFLOUR: Down 6.79% to N20.60

Trading volume

There was a slight increase in trading volume at 488.5 million shares, compared to 431.1 million shares in the previous session.

UNIVINSURE led the activity chart with 79.5 million shares traded.

ZENITHBANK followed with 58.6 million shares.

Nigerian Breweries (NB) came in third with 32.5 million shares.

UBA and NSLTECH rounded out the top five with 31.9 million and 22.1 million shares respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK dominated the market with trades worth N3.8 billion.

NB trailed with N2.4 billion.

GTCO recorded N1.7 billion.

UBA posted N1.3 billion.

MTNN completed the top five at N277.6 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

The SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) posted a mixed performance.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 3.23%.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES slipped 7.64%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, performance was also uneven:

ZENITHBANK gained 2.66%, while ACCESSCORP added 0.77%.

UBA shed 2.71%, FIRSTHOLDCO lost 1.88%, and GTCO declined 1.06%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be rebounding from the recent pullback, with some large-cap stocks showing renewed momentum.

If the bullish trend in select heavyweights continues, the market could extend its recovery and potentially reclaim the 143,000 level in the near term.