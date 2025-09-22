The Industrial Goods sector, as tracked by the NGX Industrial Index, represents a vital segment of the Nigerian stock market, with a market capitalization of N16.2 trillion.

As of the trading week ended 19th September 2025, it ranked second only to the Consumer Goods sector, which leads with N19.8 trillion, pushing the Banking index to third place at N14.7 trillion.

Relative to the Nigerian All-Share Index, currently valued at N89.74 trillion, the Industrial Goods sector accounts for 18.13% of total market capitalization.

The sector consists of companies whose outstanding shares, when multiplied by their market prices, create a combined value that influences both the Industrial Index and the broader All-Share Index.

Their market capitalization, or size, is therefore determined by the number of shares listed and how well those shares perform in terms of price movement.

This work ranks the top 10 stocks under the NGX Industrial Index based on their size, or market capitalization.

Here they are:

Austin Laz & Company Plc, best known for ice block machines and coolers, takes the 10th position on the list with a market capitalization of N3.1 billion. This gives the company a modest 0.02% share of the NGX Industrial Goods Index and just 0.004% of the broader All-Share Index. The company has 1,079,860,000 outstanding shares, and its stock has been a mild but consistent gainer this year, rising 59.89% as the price moved from N1.81 to N2.91 so far. As of June 30, 2025, Austin Laz held total assets of N1.418 billion, with property, plant, and equipment making up N1.2 billion of that figure.

However, its H1 2025 earnings showed a pretax loss of N8.9 million, far deeper than the breakeven loss of N86,000 recorded a year earlier.