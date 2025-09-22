US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation introducing a new $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, a move that could reshape the landscape for foreign workers and the companies that rely heavily on them.

The announcement, which has stirred debate across the technology and business sectors, comes at a time when large corporations continue to dominate visa approvals, raising concerns about the broader impact of such a steep financial burden.

These companies collectively account for tens of thousands of visa approvals, highlighting their dependence on skilled immigrant workers to power key areas of their operations.

Beyond the immediate financial implications, the policy raises questions about competitiveness and access to talent. Many of the top H-1B sponsors argue that their hiring practices are essential to meeting the demands of fast-growing sectors like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Here are the top 20 employers, according to the USCIS H-1B Employer Data Hub, with the highest numbers of approved H-1B beneficiaries as of Fiscal Year 2009 through FY2025 Q3:

1. Amazon Com Services LLC — 10,044 approved beneficiaries

2. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. — 5,505 approved beneficiaries

3. Microsoft Corporation — 5,189 approved beneficiaries

4. Meta Platforms Inc. — 5,123 approved beneficiaries

5. Apple Inc. — 4,202 approved beneficiaries

6. Google LLC — 4,181 approved beneficiaries

7. Cognizant Technology Solutions — 2,493 approved beneficiaries

8. JPMorgan Chase and Co — 2,440 approved beneficiaries

9. Wal-Mart Associates Inc. — 2,390 approved beneficiaries

10. Deloitte Consulting LLP — 2,353 approved beneficiaries

11. Amazon Web Services Inc — 2,347 approved beneficiaries

12. Oracle America Inc — 2,092 approved beneficiaries

13. Infosys Limited — 2,004 approved beneficiaries

14. Capgemini America Inc — 1,844 approved beneficiaries

15. Ltimindtree Limited — 1,807 approved beneficiaries

16. HCL America Inc — 1,728 approved beneficiaries

17. Intel Corporation — 1,698 approved beneficiaries

18. Ernst and Young U S LLP — 1,695 approved beneficiaries

19. IBM Corporation — 1,598 approved beneficiaries

20. Cisco Systems Inc — 1,570 approved beneficiaries

What you should know

The administration clarified in a post on X that current H-1B holders, along with those renewing their visas, will not be required to pay the new fee. Applicants who were successful in this year’s H-1B lottery, with visas set to take effect on October 1, are also exempt.

While the exemption shields existing workers from immediate disruption, attention is now on how future applicants and the companies that sponsor them will respond. For industries that file thousands of applications each year, the $100,000 charge represents a significant shift in costs.

The months ahead will show whether large employers can absorb the expense or if the change will push companies to rethink their hiring strategies, potentially altering the dynamics of the global competition for talent.