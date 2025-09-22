Nestlé Nigeria’s half-year 2025 results highlight a sharp turnaround in operations but underline why shareholders must wait longer for dividends.

The company delivered N187.6 billion in cash flow from operations, a huge improvement from N5.9 billion in FY 2024 and a negative N27.6 billion in H1 2024.

Profit after tax also swung to N50.6 billion, compared with a N177 billion loss a year earlier, signaling operational recovery.

A longer view shows just how wide the gap has been between liquidity and accounting profits. Over the past five years (2020–2024), Nestlé generated N214 billion in cumulative cash flow from operations, recording only one negative year (2022, at –N4.4 billion).

In contrast, it posted a five-year post-tax loss of N115.9 billion, with the steepest setback in 2024 when FX losses of N291 billion drove a N165 billion net loss.

No doubt, Nestlé is generating enough cash, proving its business model is resilient. The company has also long been known as a reliable dividend payer, distributing cash to shareholders for over a decade.

For the 2022 financial year, it even declared a dividend of N36.50 per share.

But until accumulated losses are wiped out and equity turns positive, dividend payments remain off the table.

When could dividends return?

Nestlé’s H1 2025 numbers suggest the dividend drought may not last forever. The company has already begun to chip away at the mountain of accumulated losses, down to N193 billion from N243 billion at the end of 2024.

Shareholders’ equity also improved to –N41.7 billion, cutting the deficit by more than half within six months.

At its current pace, annual profit could settle around N100–110 billion for 2025, assuming no major FX shocks.

If Nestlé sustains that trajectory, retained earnings could swing back into positive territory by 2026 or 2027, paving the way for a return to dividend payments.

However, a slower earnings recovery or another bout of currency volatility could push this timeline out further.

Balance sheet reality

A look at the balance sheet adds another layer. Nestlé’s debt-to-assets ratio stands at 64%, a high level that reflects how much of the business is funded by borrowings rather than equity.

Encouragingly, operating profit is now strong enough to cover interest expenses comfortably. Interest coverage improved to 2.82x in H1 2025 from just 1.16x in the same period last year, showing that debt servicing is less of a threat than before.

Still, the priority will likely be rebuilding equity and reducing leverage. Specifically, Nestlé needs to raise capital.

The market is giving the company a clear window: its share price has surged 114% year-to-date, lifting its market capitalization to N1.48 trillion, far above its N899.7 billion in total assets and despite a negative shareholders’ equity of N41.7 billion.

This unusual gap between valuation and book value reflects strong investor confidence in Nestlé’s brand strength and cash-generating ability.

By tapping this optimism, Nestlé could restore shareholders’ funds quickly, reduce debt, and shorten the path back to dividends.

With borrowings of N579.2 billion (64% of assets), leverage remains high.

A well-structured capital raise, whether through a rights issue or strategic placement, would ease this burden and position the company for sustainable growth.

Nestlé Nigeria is clearly on the mend: strong cash flows, profits have returned, and market sentiment is bullish.

Yet the balance sheet tells a different story; negative equity, high leverage, and accumulated losses mean dividends remain out of reach for now.

The company’s recovery path offers two choices: rely solely on earnings to rebuild equity by 2026–2027, or leverage today’s favorable market valuation to raise capital and accelerate the turnaround.

For shareholders hungry for dividends, the answer lies in the path Nestlé chooses.