The Nigerian All Share Index (ASI) closed in the red on Friday, 19th September 2025, dropping 417.8 points to finish at 141,845.3.

This represents a 0.29% decline from Thursday’s close of 142,263.1, as all tier-one banks ended the session lower.

Despite the downturn, market activity picked up, with trading volume rising to 435.2 million shares from 325.1 million the previous day.

Market capitalization followed the bearish trend, slipping slightly from the N90 trillion threshold to N89.7 trillion across 24,309 deals.

DEAPCAP and SOVRENINS led the gainers, surging 9.94% and 7.67%, respectively, while LIVINGTRUST and VERITASKAP posted the steepest losses, shedding 10.00% and 9.91%.

UBA and ACCESSCORP dominated trading activity, recording the highest volumes of shares exchanged.

Market summary

Current ASI: 141,845.3

Previous ASI: 142,263.1

Day Change: -0.29%

Year-to-Date Performance: +37.81%

Volume Traded: 435.2 million shares

Market Cap: N89.74 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

DEAPCAP: Up 9.94% to N1.88

SOVRENINS: Up 7.67% to N3.09

NB: Up 6.37% to N75.95

GUINNESS: Up 4.49% to N183.90

LEGENDINT: Up 3.89% to N5.61

Top 5 losers

LIVINGTRUST: Down 10.00% to N4.77

VERITASKAP: Down 9.91% to N2.00

NSLTECH: Down 8.54% to N0.75

NGXGROUP: Down 8.32% to N55.10

UCAP: Down 7.56% to N18.95

Trading volume

Trading activity picked up, with a total of 435.2 million shares exchanged, up from 325.1 million the previous day.

UBA led the pack with 82 million shares, followed by ACCESSCORP with 29.4 million.

ZENITHBANK ranked third at 27.9 million shares, while CHAMS and FIRSTHOLDCO completed the top five with 19.5 million and 18 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, UBA again led, with trades worth N3.5 billion.

MTNN followed at N2.1 billion, while ZENITHBANK posted N1.8 billion.

SEPLAT recorded N866 million, and GTCO closed the list with N796 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) showed mixed results.

Nigerian Breweries rose 6.37%.

On the flip side, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES slipped 0.8%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, UBA fell 5.96%, ACCESSCORP shed 4.07%, and ZENITHBANK dropped 3.03%. GTCO declined 0.74%, while FIRSTHOLDCO eased 0.31%.

Market outlook

Despite the daily setback, the All-Share Index appears to be attempting a correction from early September’s lows.

If bullish momentum continues in select large-cap stocks, particularly within the banking sector, the market could extend its recovery toward the 142,000-point territory.