Nigeria has recorded an 84% drop in spam SMS following the deployment of Airtel Africa’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered spam detection system, Spam Alert.

According to a statement signed by the Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR at Airtel Africa, the free service has flagged more than 205 million fraudulent and unsolicited messages across 13 African markets in the past six months.

Airtel further disclosed that Kenya registered the highest spam volume with 68 million flagged messages, followed by Tanzania with 47 million and Zambia with 33 million.

But Nigeria stood out with the steepest decline, reflecting the strong impact of Spam Alert in the country’s fight against unsolicited text messages.

Preventing phishing scam

The Spam Alert service prefixes suspicious SMS with “SPAM Alert,” giving users real-time protection without the need for additional apps.

This proactive filtering has made it easier for subscribers to avoid phishing scams and nuisance messages that often target mobile money users and smartphone owners.

“We are proud to pioneer an advanced tech solution powered by AI in tackling spam messages that are a major concern in Africa as smartphone penetration increases,” said Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar.

Currently active in 13 of Airtel’s 14 markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Malawi, Madagascar, DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania, Chad, and Niger, Airtel said the Spam Alert service has already contributed to a 12% overall reduction in spam SMS across Africa. Airtel confirmed Seychelles will be added soon.

Spam interception in Nigeria

In July this year, Airtel Nigeria announced that the spam alert service had intercepted over 9.6 million suspicious text messages on its network between March 13 and May 20, 2025.

According to the company, the flagged messages comprised 528,080 originating from Airtel users and 9,138,928 from off-network sources.

Powered by AI, the system scans every incoming SMS using over 250 parameters, including sender identity, link structure, message volume, and regional anomalies.

Messages flagged as malicious are tagged “Suspected SPAM” before they reach the end user.

The tool was designed to work in real-time, with each SMS processed in less than two milliseconds.

The solution is deployed at both the core network and IT systems level, allowing for dynamic scanning while preserving user privacy by avoiding the storage or analysis of message content.

What you should know

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had welcomed the initiative, stating that the industry must take more proactive steps to manage digital risks.

“Spam messages and fraud are becoming more sophisticated, and this AI-powered solution provides a much-needed layer of security,” said the Commission’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida.

The NCC has in recent months explored collaborative models with operators to enhance consumer protection and reduce fraud exposure.

The Commission’s 2023 Industry Risk Report identified phishing via SMS and unsolicited bulk messaging as among the top five concerns affecting mobile subscribers, particularly in rural areas and among first-time smartphone users.