In this week’s episode of Follow the Money with Ugodre, the focus fell on Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc, which is projecting a N2.2 billion after-tax loss for Q4 2025.

This marks a deeper slide from its N543 million Q3 forecast and extends a year of missed profit targets.

Rising operating expenses, with admin costs up 22.7% to N17.7 billion, coupled with competition from the Dangote Refinery, thus eroding margins and raising doubts about its N640 share price, which analysts say looks stretched despite being down 8.3% year-to-date.

Beyond Total, the episode also examined Geregu Power, which is guiding for profits of up to N44 billion in 2025, a significant rise from N27.4 billion last year. Geregu’s consistent delivery and strong dividend history have made it a market favourite, though valuations may have already priced in much of the optimism.

C&I Leasing was also featured, with shareholders approving a 10 kobo dividend and a N15 billion bond issue, while AIICO projected N19.5 billion in full-year profit, building on a strong first-half showing.

For a full breakdown of these forecasts and their implications for investors, watch the complete episode on Nairametrics TV on YouTube.