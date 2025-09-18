VFD Group successfully redeemed its N4.24 billion Series 4 Commercial Paper, reinforcing investor confidence and liquidity discipline

The Group reported N41.17 billion in gross earnings and N356.87 billion in total assets for H1 2025, showcasing strong financial performance

The N20 billion Commercial Paper Programme has consistently seen oversubscription, supporting VFD’s strategic growth and globalization efforts

VFD Group Plc (NGX: VFDGROUP), a leading principal investment firm, has announced the successful redemption of its N4.24 billion Series 4 Commercial Paper issued on December 19, 2024.

The redemption marks another milestone under the Group’s N20 billion Commercial Paper Programme, registered in 2022.

This achievement builds on VFD Group’s strong H1 2025 performance, which saw gross earnings of N41.17 billion and a total asset base of N356.87 billion.

The Group has consistently recorded oversubscriptions across its commercial paper issuances, reflecting sustained investor confidence.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director/CEO, stated:

“The market has been favourable for businesses that are creating value for the Nigerian economy. The successful redemption of our Series 4 issue validates the market’s commitment to providing debt capital. It also enables us to continue unlocking value for shareholders through our globalisation strategy.”

Mr. Folajimi Adeleye, Executive Director for Finance and Investor Relations, added:

“Timely redemption of this commercial paper reflects disciplined liquidity management across the firm. The programme has supported immediate operational needs while preserving capital strength for long-term growth. Series 4 continues that trajectory as we execute our expansion strategy.”

Since launching the N20 billion programme, VFD Group has completed multiple issuances and redemptions, reinforcing its position as a trusted and active participant in Nigeria’s debt capital market.

About VFD Group Plc

VFD Group is a sector-agnostic principal investment firm with a diversified portfolio spanning banking, financial services, market infrastructure, technology, real estate, hospitality, media, entertainment, and energy.

Listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the Group remains committed to creating and maximising wealth for its investors through strategic investments.