United Capital Plc has announced the loss of six staff members following the tragic fire incident at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

In a statement, the investment banking group described the deceased colleagues as “an integral part of our company and family,” adding that their passing has created “an immeasurable void” within the organisation.

The company extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, pledging ongoing support during what it called “this most difficult time.”

What they said

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as providing all the support we can,” United Capital said.

The firm disclosed that it is making arrangements for a memorial service to honour the lives of the six employees, promising that their passing would be marked “with dignity and solemnity.”

The tragedy has thrown the Nigerian financial services community into mourning, with industry stakeholders expressing solidarity with United Capital. The company said it will draw strength from its collective resilience to navigate the difficult period.

“In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period,” the statement read.

The cause of the Afriland Towers fire has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities, but investigations are ongoing.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service announced the death of four of its employees in a fire. The FIRS occupied the sixth and seventh floors of Afriland Towers, where the Medium Tax Audit and Onikan Emerging Tax Office are located.

The announcement was contained in a press release issued by FIRS on Wednesday, describing the incident as a tragic loss.

Also, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings group, mourned the loss of his ‘colleagues’ caused by the recent unfortunate incident.

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) reported that the fire started in the inverter room located in the basement of the six-storey Afriland Towers, a building that houses several businesses, including a UBA branch.

Deputy Controller General Ogabi Olajide said the emergency call came in at 1:38 p.m., prompting the rapid deployment of firefighting teams from Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu stations. Smoke quickly spread through several floors, forcing evacuations.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as workers and visitors scrambled to escape the smoke-filled offices.