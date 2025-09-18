United Bank for Africa (UBA) has released its financial results for the first half ended 30 June 2025, posting a pre-tax profit of N388.4 billion.

This marks a slight decline from N401.5 billion reported in the same period in 2024, but it remains a strong performance.

The bank’s solid pre-tax profit was supported by top-line growth, with interest income rising 32.89% to N1.3 trillion, up from N1 trillion in H1 2024.

Of the total, Treasury bills contributed the largest portion at N366.4 billion, followed by term loans to corporates at N319 billion.

Bonds under investment securities yielded N279.2 billion, while cash & bank balances and interest on loans & advances to banks generated N113.2 billion and N105.6 billion, respectively, with the remaining portion coming from other sources.

The directors are proposing an interim dividend of 25 kobo per share for the period ended 30 June 2025, compared with N2.00 per share in the same period last year.

This represents a payout ratio of 7.83%, up slightly from 7.3% in 2024, and a dividend yield of 1.4%, down from 8.9% a year earlier.

More to come…