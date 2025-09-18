Celebrated with gratitude and reflection, Ladi used the occasion to honour mentors and inspire others through his journey in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Transitioned from petroleum engineering to entrepreneurship, founding SNL Technology to strengthen indigenous participation and digital transformation in upstream operations.

Under his leadership, SNL Technology has delivered impactful solutions across Nigeria’s energy sector, combining hardware reliability with digital intelligence for operational efficiency and sustainability.

Ladipo “Ladi” Soyombo, Chairman and CEO of SNL Technology, marked his 40th birthday on Sunday, September 7, 2025, with a celebration of gratitude, reflection, and inspiration at the Delborough Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event drew notable figures, including his father and seasoned entrepreneur, Kayode Soyombo, Chairman of Troyka Group; Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman of Renaissance Africa Energy; and Dr. Layi Fatona, alongside family, friends, and industry stakeholders.

Soyombo used the occasion to reflect on his 15-year journey in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, emphasizing the importance of mentorship, faith, and resilience. “This celebration is not just about merriment,” he said, “but a moment to honour those who have shaped my values and inspired my ambition.”

A trained petroleum engineer, Soyombo transitioned into entrepreneurship after identifying opportunities in the contractor space of the upstream sector. Encouraged by his father, he founded SNL Technology, which has since become a key player in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

SNL Technology, under Soyombo’s leadership, serves as the authorized sales agent for Swagelok Sub-Saharan Africa, providing fluid system solutions to upstream producers. The company also partners with global enterprise software provider IFS to deliver digital operations intelligence for asset management.

Operating from Lagos and Port Harcourt, SNL Technology has supported major infrastructure projects, facility upgrades, and offshore developments. Its offerings include fittings, valves, tubing, manifolds, and gauges that ensure system integrity and reliability. Beyond hardware, the company enables upstream operators to analyze production data, monitor asset health, and optimize efficiency through predictive maintenance.

Soyombo holds a Master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot Watt University, Scotland, and an executive management certificate from London Business School. He previously served as Lead Petroleum Engineer at Afren, where his strategies significantly boosted oil production.

At 40, Soyombo says his mission is to deepen indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector and inspire the next generation of professionals and entrepreneurs to pursue bold ideas with resilience and faith.