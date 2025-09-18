MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced that it will lease frequency spectrum from T2 Mobile Limited, formerly 9Mobile, starting October 1, 2025.

The agreement covers 5MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 900MHz band and 15MHz FDD in the 1800MHz band.

This was disclosed in a statement by Uto Ukpanah, FCIS, the Company Secretary

“MTN Nigeria Communications Plc wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the approval granted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the lease of frequency spectrum from T2 Mobile Limited (formerly 9Mobile).

“Effective 1 October 2025, MTN Nigeria will lease 5MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 900MHz band and 15MHz FDD in the 1800MHz band from T2 Mobile for a period of three years,” the statement read.

MTN stated that the spectrum lease arrangement is crucial for the national roaming agreement with T2, enabling the company to effectively handle the increased network traffic from T2’s customer base using our infrastructure. The national roaming follows NCC approval of the deal between the two companies, allowing T2 subscribers to access MTN’s network wherever T2’s infrastructure is limited.

Details of the spectrum lease

Under the three-year agreement, MTN Nigeria will lease 5MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 900MHz band and 15MHz FDD in the 1800MHz band from T2 Mobile.

The lease is intended to complement MTN Nigeria’s national roaming agreement with T2, allowing MTN to handle increased traffic from T2’s customer base using its infrastructure.

Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, said MTN is enhancing network capacity, promoting collaboration in the telecom sector, and advancing broadband access and Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“We are delighted with this milestone, which aligns with our Ambition 2025 strategy. It reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality connectivity to our customers. By leveraging additional spectrum resources, we are enhancing network capacity in a cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable way. We are also fostering a more collaborative telecom ecosystem—recently signing a national roaming agreement with T2 and onboarding Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)—to drive industry innovation and long-term sustainability. These initiatives underscore our dedication to expanding broadband access and advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation and inclusive growth.”

End of previous agreements

MTN Nigeria confirmed it will not renew its one-year lease agreement with Natcom Development and Investment Ltd (Ntel), covering 5MHz FDD in the 900MHz band and 10MHz FDD in the 1800MHz band across 17 states.

“Furthermore, MTN Nigeria will not renew its existing one-year lease agreement with Natcom Development and Investment Ltd (“Ntel”), which currently covers 5MHz FDD in the 900MHz band and 10MHz FDD in the 1800MHz band across 17 states. In line with the agreement’s terms, this lease expires on 29 November 2025,” they said

MTN Nigeria emphasized its ongoing commitment to investing in infrastructure and partnerships that enhance telecommunications services in Nigeria.

What you should know

T2 Mobile, which rebranded from 9Mobile, recorded its first subscriber gain of the year in July 2025 with 290,601 new users, driven by the infrastructure sharing agreement with MTN Nigeria.

This marked the first monthly gain in nearly a year for the operator, which had faced steady declines in its customer base. Despite the gain, 9Mobile remained the fourth largest operator with 1.61% market share, while MTN retained market dominance with 52.7% share.

Overall, active mobile subscriptions in Nigeria fell to 169.1 million in July from 171.5 million in June, driven by losses at Airtel, MTN, and Globacom. The country’s teledensity also declined to 78.11% from 79.22%, based on a population estimate of 216 million according to the NCC.