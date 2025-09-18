Alphabet Inc.’s Google has announced plans to establish four major infrastructure hubs across Africa to connect its latest subsea fiber-optic cables, in a move that could transform the continent’s connectivity landscape.

The hubs, which will be strategically located in the north, west, south, and east of Africa, are expected to house critical infrastructure such as landing stations and data centers.

According to Google’s Africa managing director, Alex Okosi, the facilities will play a vital role in linking the company’s newest undersea cables, Equiano and Umoja, to local networks.

“The funding will be coming from Google,” Okosi said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, adding that the project represents “new investment” beyond the $1 billion Google pledged for Africa in 2021. He didn’t provide cost specifics but noted that the company has already “surpassed” its initial commitment.

Internet access across Africa remains inconsistent, costly, and vulnerable to frequent disruptions when existing subsea cables are damaged. Reports say the planned hubs could ease these challenges by enhancing resilience and enabling faster, more affordable broadband access.

The improved backbone infrastructure is also expected to create opportunities for telecom operators such as MTN Group Ltd. and Vodacom Group Ltd., potentially lowering costs for end-users.

More insights

Google’s Equiano cable, which runs along Africa’s west coast, and Umoja, designed to connect Africa to Australia via the Indian Ocean, are set to land on the continent this year. The hubs are expected to be completed within three years, strengthening digital infrastructure for millions of Africans.

The development comes as global technology companies intensify investments in Africa, drawn by its rapidly expanding, youthful population and rising demand for digital services. Microsoft Corp., for instance, recently unveiled plans to invest $1 billion in a geothermal-powered data center in Kenya and is spending about $300 million to scale artificial intelligence capacity in South Africa.

Okosi emphasized that Africa represents a significant growth opportunity for emerging technologies like AI. “For us, it is how do we make sure that we are investing in Africa to make sure that the AI opportunity is realized,” he said.

Reports note that the combination of subsea cable connectivity and localized data hubs could provide a critical foundation for AI deployment, cloud adoption, and digital innovation across African markets. With stronger infrastructure, businesses and consumers alike stand to benefit from improved digital services, faster connectivity, and reduced costs.

What you should know

If executed as planned, Google’s new hubs could mark a turning point in Africa’s digital transformation journey, bolstering resilience, driving down internet costs, and positioning the continent as a key frontier for global technology investments.

A previous report by Nairametrics in 2022 stated that Google’s submarine cable landed in Lagos to improve broadband penetration and quality of service, as well as advance the digital economy in Nigeria by 2025.

This was according to Google’s West Africa Director, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, who said that the cable landed in Lagos, making it its second successful landing in Africa after it reached Togo the previous month.