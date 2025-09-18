The Lagos food market witnessed a dynamic shift in September, with prices of key staples swinging in both directions, covering Mushin, Mile 12, Oyingbo, and Daleko markets.

The latest market survey across major food hubs reveals that a 50kg bag of brown beans rose by 18.75%, as a big basket of sweet potatoes, Honeywell semovita, Ayoola poundo yam flour, and others followed in the upward price movement, while items like pepper, melon, wheat and frozen fish slumped significantly.

The mixed bag of price gains and declines reflects the volatility that has become the hallmark of Nigeria’s food economy in 2025, where the September food price movements record more declines in general prices as against the usual increase recorded in the price of food items.

Price increases: Beans, Semovita, and Palm Oil lead the surge

25 out of 71 food items recorded an increase in prices, with a 50kg bag of brown beans (50kg bag) jumping to N95,000, up from N80,000 in September, representing an 18.75% increase, which is the highest increase this month. Traders attributed this spike to limited supply from Northern states, where rainfall disruptions slowed down harvest inflows.

Big Basket of sweet potato (Big Basket) rose by 11.11%, from N45,000 in the prior month to N50,000, driven by lower supply and increased demand from food vendors.

Honeywell Semovita (1kg and 2kg) increased by 9.38% and 8.57% respectively, reflecting rising production and packaging costs.

25Litres of Local Palm Oil climbed by 8.15%, to now sell at N69,000. This is partly due to logistics hiccups and reduced output from palm oil mills.

A 50kg bag of Yellow Maize saw a 7.63% uptick, to sell at an average of N63,500 in September, likely influenced by feed demand from poultry farms.

Other price increases include:

0.9kg Olaola poundo yam flour: N10,150 from N9,500 (+6.84%)

320g of Dano Refill milk: N3,300 from N3,100 (+6.45%)

50kg bag of Golden Penny and Mama Gold flour: 6.15% and 5% respectively

Big basket of round shaped tomatoes: 4.65% increase from N43,000 to N45,000

Across categories, staples such as maize, milk, vegetable oil, and pasta also posted modest single-digit increases, pointing to lingering cost pressures from logistics, FX instability, and import-dependent inputs.

Price declines: Relief for pepper lovers and yam buyers

While beans surged, pepper went in the opposite direction, dragging overall market sentiment. A big bag of pepper crashed to N80,000, down 48.39% from N155,000 in August, making it the steepest decline across surveyed items. Similarly, medium bags of pepper dropped by 25%, settling at N60,000.

Other sharp declines were seen in:

Big bag of Melon (egusi), a staple in Nigerian soups, dropped by 21.43% to sell at an average of N220,000 from N280,000.

Ayoola Poundo Yam Flour (0.9kg) fell by 12.79%, averaging at N3,750 from N4,300, easing the burden for households relying on processed yam alternatives.

1kg of Titus Mackerel Fish, a popular protein source, declined by 12.5%, while the same scale measurement for Kote (Horse Mackerel Fish), dropped by 11.90%, to sell at N7,000 and N3,700, respectively.

Medium-sized Abuja Yam Tubers saw a 12% price drop, selling at an average of N3,500, from N4,000 signaling improved supply from northern markets.

5kg and 10kg of Honeywell wheat, reducing by 11.73% and 10.45% respectively.

Overall, about 60% of tracked items recorded declines, reflecting improved supply in select categories—particularly tubers, vegetables, and fish.

Buyers and sellers’ reactions: Mixed sentiments across markets

Middle-income families, already hit by transportation costs and school resumption expenses, are shifting purchases to smaller units, with many now opting for paint-bucket measures of items rather than 50kg bags.

For many Lagos households, the relief in pepper and Garri prices was welcomed.

A caterer and shopper, Mrs. Adeola at Mile 12 market told Nairametrics: ““I was happy to buy pepper at almost half the price compared to last month,”. “But the price of beans is becoming unbearable. It’s affecting my menu planning.”, she explained further.

Alhaji Umar noted the over-supply in tomatoes and pepper: “Tomato and pepper came in bulk from the North; too much at once, that is why prices dropped.”

Ms. Modupe at Daleko market said: “Beans are no longer food for common people; at this price, it is almost like buying meat. We are now mixing beans with maize to stretch meals.”

Mrs. Funmi, a food vendor in Mushin, said, “I bought a big bag of pepper for less than half the price I paid last month. It’s a huge relief. I can now offer my customers better prices with good quality.”

Mrs. Chinwe from Oyingbo noted, “Egusi is cheaper now, so I stocked up. These price drops help us plan better for family meals.”

Traders at Mile 12 market confirmed the trend. “We’re seeing plenty more purchases of pepper and yams. Customers are buying in larger quantities,” said Alhaji Musa, a pepper wholesaler.

However, some sellers expressed concern about profit margins. “Prices dropped too fast. We had stock from last month bought at higher rates. We’re selling at a loss,” lamented Mrs. Bisi, a yam trader in Mushin.

Another trader, Mr. Moshood in Daleko, shared his displeasure, “We lost a lot. What we bought at N150,000 is now N80,000. Many traders are in debt this month,” he said.

A maize seller, Mr. Emeka, explained, “Demand from poultry farms is pushing up maize prices. We’re struggling to meet both retail and wholesale demand.”

Market Insights and Outlook

The September data reflect a two-speed market—protein-rich staples such as beans and flour are experiencing upward pressure, while perishable items like pepper, melon, and yam tubers are easing due to harvest season inflows.

The beans market is expected to remain tight until the next harvest cycle, while semovita and palm oil may continue to reflect broader macroeconomic trends.

Consumer demand could soften in the coming months as households prioritize school fees and transportation over bulk food purchases.

In essence, while September brought relief for pepper lovers, the surge in beans has left many households recalibrating their food budgets.

For Lagosians, the food basket remains unpredictable—oscillating between scarcity-driven hikes and harvest-led price drops.