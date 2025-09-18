ProvidusBank officially opened a new branch at the ASPAMDA complex, reinforcing its commitment to supporting business growth and prosperity across Nigeria

The branch will offer tailored financial services including business advisory, trade finance, digital banking solutions, and everyday support for traders and SMEs

Executive Director Deoyeo Ojuroye and ASPAMDA Chairman Hon. Ngozi Emechebe praised the partnership, emphasizing the bank’s dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and building community trust

ProvidusBank has officially launched a new branch at the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) complex in Lagos, reinforcing its strategic commitment to supporting Nigeria’s growing SME sector.

The commissioning ceremony, held on September 17, 2025, brought together key stakeholders, including business leaders, community representatives, and members of the ASPAMDA association.

The new branch is positioned to serve one of Nigeria’s most dynamic trading hubs, offering tailored financial solutions to meet the evolving needs of entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Speaking at the event, Deoyeo Ojuroye, Executive Director at ProvidusBank, highlighted the bank’s long-term vision:

“Partnering with the ASPAMDA community has been impactful. We are proud to bring world-class banking closer to where business happens, helping traders and entrepreneurs achieve sustainable growth.”

ASPAMDA Chairman, Hon. Ngozi Emechebe, praised the bank’s investment in the community:

“This branch is more than a building—it’s a symbol of ProvidusBank’s commitment to enterprise. We value this partnership and the bank’s understanding of our business realities.”

Strategic Offerings for SMEs

The ASPAMDA branch will deliver ProvidusBank’s full suite of financial products, including:

Business advisory and trade finance

Digital banking solutions

Customized support for SMEs and traders

This expansion aligns with ProvidusBank’s broader strategy to deepen its footprint across Nigeria, combining personalized service with advanced technology to drive inclusive economic growth.