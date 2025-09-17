The National Examinations Council (NECO) announced the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal results on Wednesday, 17th September 2025, at its Headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

Nairametrics reported that a total of 1,367,210 candidates registered for the examination, comprising 685,514 males and 681,696 females. Out of these, 1,358,339 candidates sat for the exams.

A total of 818,492 candidates (60.26%) obtained at least five credits including Mathematics and English. A total of 1,144,496 candidates (84.26%) scored five credits and above irrespective of Mathematics and English.

Candidates can now check their results online through the NECO official website or via SMS. The online results system www.results.neco.gov.ng, allows for easy viewing of examination outcomes.

Ensure you have your NECO examination number, the examination year, a valid email address, and a NECO result checking token

To buy a NECO Result Checking Token (scratch card) Visit the NECO Results website at https://result.neco.gov.ng. If you have an account, log in if not register by providing your details and select ‘Purchase Token’.

How to check the 2024 SSCE results through the online portal

Visit the NECO result-checking portal at https://results.neco.gov.ng/

Select your examination year as “2024” and choose the type (SSCE Internal, SSCE External, BECE, NCEE, or GIFTED).

Enter the token sent to the mobile number you provided during registration.

Enter your registration number.

Click on the “Check my result” button.

How to check your 2024 NECO result via text message (SMS)

On your phone, type NECOExamNoPIN*ExamYear (without spaces). For example, if your exam number is 12345678AB, your PIN is 6864123459678, and you’re checking the 2024 result, your message should look like this:

NECO12345678AB6864123459678*2024

Send the message to the official NECO result-checking SMS number.

You will receive a text message containing your result.

Important Notes:

You can buy result token can also be bought from any accredited vendor.

Double-check that all information is typed correctly and that the message is sent to the official SMS number.

If you don’t receive your result after a few minutes, try sending the message again.

For any issues with checking your result, contact NECO customer support.

What you should know

Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, noted that that NECO is now implementing a revised curriculum which reduces the number of examinable subjects to 38.

This, he explained, is aimed at reducing the waiting period for result processing and improving overall efficiency.

Kano State emerged as the top performer with 68,159 candidates (5.02%) scoring five credits and above, including Mathematics and English. Lagos State followed closely with 67,007 candidates (4.93%). Oyo State came third with 48,742 candidates.