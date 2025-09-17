FirstBank has been unveiled as the Official Bank Partner for the 9th Calabar Entertainment Conference, underscoring its commitment to youth empowerment, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

The 2024 edition will feature keynote addresses, masterclasses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at equipping participants with tools for growth in the creative industry.

Through its First@Arts initiative, FirstBank is leveraging the CEC platform to expand support for Nigeria’s creative economy, providing access to resources, knowledge, and networks for young talents.

Hit FM, organizers of the Calabar Entertainment Conference (CEC), have announced First Bank of Nigeria Limited as the Official Bank Partner for the 9th edition of its flagship youth engagement platform.

Since its launch in 2017, the CEC has served as a hub for creatives, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to explore opportunities and address challenges within Nigeria’s creative sector.

The 2024 edition will be held on October 17th and 18th at Hogis Royale, Calabar, Cross River State.

Speaking on the partnership, Patrick Ugbe, CEO of Hit FM and Executive Producer of the CEC, said the creative sector is in urgent need of interventions that facilitate capacity building, funding, distribution, and thought leadership.

He noted that FirstBank’s role as the Official Bank reinforces its commitment to fostering growth, financial inclusion, and creativity among young Nigerians.

Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank, added that the collaboration aligns with the bank’s mission to support innovation and entrepreneurship. According to him, the bank’s First@Arts initiative is designed to consolidate support for creative industries and unlock new opportunities for stakeholders.

The two-day event will feature keynote sessions, masterclasses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at inspiring and equipping participants to thrive in the creative economy.

About FirstBank

Established in 1894, First Bank of Nigeria Limited is West Africa’s premier bank and a leading financial inclusion services provider. With operations across 20 African countries and international footprints in the UK, France, China, and the UAE, FirstBank serves over 45 million customers globally.

About CEC

The Calabar Entertainment Conference, organized by Hit 95.9 FM, is a youth-focused engagement platform that promotes innovation, collaboration, and empowerment in the creative industry. The event was expanded in 2024 into a two-day activity week, including food, drinks, games, and music festivals.