The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has approved an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association from embarking on any industrial action, compelling other truck drivers to join.

The court also restrained NUPENG and others from blocking Nigerian roads, or frustrating or shutting down the operations of Dangote Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Limited, and MRS Oil and Gas Company Limited.

Justice E.D. Subilim delivered the ruling on Wednesday following a motion ex parte filed by the refinery’s lawyer, George Ibrahim SAN.

The judge was satisfied that irreparable damage may be caused to Dangote Refinery if the necessary orders are not granted.

More details to follow…