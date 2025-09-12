Dangote Petroleum Refinery has rejected claims that it is monopolistic, saying that over 30 refinery licences have already been issued to other private players, with active developments by BUA, Aradel, and Walter Smith.

The clarification was contained in an official statement issued by the Dangote Group on Friday, September 12, 2025, in response to allegations made by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on September 5.

The company said these developments demonstrate that Nigeria’s deregulated oil sector continues to foster healthy competition.

“Responding to accusations of monopolistic behaviour, Dangote Refinery emphasised its compliance with Nigeria’s deregulated oil sector under the supervision of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

“The company highlighted that over 30 refinery licences have been issued to private players, with active developments by BUA, Aradel, Walter Smith, and the Edo Refinery,” the statement read in part.

Dangote Refinery also rejected claims of labour abuse, noting that its expansion projects—including the rollout of compressed natural gas (CNG) powered trucks—are creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and that employees are free to join recognised trade unions.

More insights

Addressing concerns about fuel pricing, the refinery stated that its operations have stabilised supply and contributed to lower costs, citing that diesel prices have dropped by over 30% in the past year while petrol remains competitive compared with neighbouring West African countries.

Since its commissioning, Dangote Refinery has become a net exporter of refined fuels, supplying international markets and producing key by-products such as LPG, polypropylene, and naphtha, which support manufacturing, aviation, and agro-processing sectors. The statement also noted that increased domestic LPG supply has helped reduce cooking gas prices, promoting cleaner household energy use.

Reiterating its commitment to responsible business practices, Dangote Refinery said the allegations of monopolistic behaviour are “entirely unfounded” and encouraged other private sector players to invest in Nigeria’s economic future.

Earlier, the Dangote Group announced that its Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence direct supply of petrol (PMS) to 11 states starting Monday, September 15, 2025. The disclosure was contained in a press release issued via the Group’s official X account on Thursday. Retail pump prices for the initial states are N841 per litre for Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti, and N851 per litre for Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara.

What you should know

NUPENG has alleged that, days after agreeing to suspend its nationwide strike, Dangote Refinery drivers were instructed to remove union stickers from their trucks and attempt to forcefully load the facility, in violation of agreed protocols.

The union said the incident came after a resolution on workers’ rights was signed in the presence of three federal ministers and the Deputy Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The union also claimed that Dangote Group official Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata flew over the site in a helicopter and summoned the Navy, allegedly to intimidate union officials.

In response, NUPENG placed members on red alert and called on the Federal Government, civil society, and international labour groups to safeguard workers’ rights.

The union stated that members remain on red alert for a possible resumption of the suspended industrial action, describing the alleged actions as a disregard for federal agreements and emphasising that corporate influence does not place any individual above the law.