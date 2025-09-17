Nigerian real estate developer Ayobami Folarin is challenging industry norms with a financing model that could reshape homeownership accessibility across Africa.

His company, Real Forte Estate Limited, has launched Nova City with a groundbreaking 10% Homeownership Initiative that eliminates the traditional barrier of steep down payments.

Located in Apo Tafyi, Abuja, Nova City is designed as a self-sustaining community for 300+ families, featuring farmers’ markets, fully equipped gyms, jogging trails, EV charging stations, sports arenas, and event centers.

“Nigeria doesn’t just need more houses,” Folarin explains. “We need communities that actively improve health, security, and quality of life. Nova City demonstrates what happens when you design for human flourishing, not just shelter.”

Traditional Nigerian real estate requires down payments of 30-50%, pricing out middle-income families. Real Forte’s 10% model dramatically reduces this barrier, making quality homeownership accessible to a broader demographic.

“Homeownership should be a right for every Nigerian, not a privilege for the few,” Folarin states. “Our 10% initiative opens doors that have been traditionally locked by prohibitive upfront costs.”

Folarin brings over a decade of real estate expertise, with credentials from Bingham

University, London School of Business and Finance, and the International Career Institute (UK). Under his leadership, Real Forte has delivered over 200 housing units across Abuja, building a reputation for consistent execution.

Nova City integrates comprehensive infrastructure, including solar-powered street lighting, 24/7 electricity supply, treated water systems, and security features with CCTV coverage. The development reflects Real Forte’s mission to create communities that appreciate in value while enhancing residents’ quality of life.

Real Forte’s portfolio includes strategic developments like Greenland Estate, The Glade, and The Oasis, all positioned in Abuja’s high-growth corridors for long-term value appreciation.

