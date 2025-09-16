The Niger State Government has pledged N5 billion as seed funding for the construction of classrooms and hostels to facilitate the reactivation of the aviation mini-campus at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bologi Ibrahim, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State, on Monday, titled “NIGER STATE GOVERNMENT PLEDGES N5B SEED TO REVIVE NCAT MINI CAMPUS IN MINNA.”

Mohammed Umaru Bago revealed this when he received the management of the Nigerian College of Aviation, Zaria, during a visit to the International Airport in Minna.

Purpose of Pledge

The governor stressed that the project, when completed, would reduce travel expenses incurred in sending children abroad to study aviation-related courses.

He appreciated the team for the visit, saying his administration remains desirous of making the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport Minna, a hub for aviation and agriculture.

On his part, the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation, Zaria, Dr. Danjuma Adamu, acknowledged the remodeling of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, highlighting the improvements so far.

The Rector was quoted as saying that reviving the campus will strengthen the partnership with the state government and will have a significant impact, especially in personnel training and expertise in the agro-aviation business, among others.

He said the College of Aviation has a long-standing relationship with the Niger State government, which led to the establishment of a mini-campus at the airport and the running of some programmes at the facility.

He revealed that the College of Aviation was established in 1964 and has since expanded to six schools, including flight, air traffic control, aeronautical telecommunications engineering, airport emergency and training, as well as Aircraft Aviation Management School.

According to the statement, the team from the College of Aviation was taken around to inspect the aviation fuel depot and the housing unit along the airport.

The governor disclosed that the fuel depot and housing unit will be demolished to pave the way for a more enhanced housing unit to address the housing deficit.

Backstory

Recall that the Federal Government launched flight operations by Overland Airways on April 23, 2025, at the reconstructed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who officiated the launch, described the airport as a strategic alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Keyamo stated that the government was finalizing plans to deploy Customs, Immigration, Police, NDLEA, and other key agencies to the facility to ensure seamless passenger processing in the event of operational disruptions in Abuja.

He also commended the political will demonstrated by Governor Umaru Bago, noting that the airport would enhance investment, create jobs, and significantly contribute to Niger State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), particularly in the agriculture sector.