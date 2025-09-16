The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has inaugurated a unified institution management Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) portal designed to transform data management across Nigeria’s polytechnics and technical institutions.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna by Mrs Fatima Abubakar, Head, Media and Publicity, NBTE.

According to the statement, the ERP platform is expected to modernise the way information is collected, processed, and shared among technical institutions, creating a single system that enhances institutional transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency.

Significance of the platform

The NBTE’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, described the inauguration as a major step forward in the digitalisation of Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.

Bugaje explained that the platform would significantly improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency while reshaping the administration of technical education in the country.

He added that the introduction of a unified ERP system represented a “significant milestone in modernising Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.”

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, officially unveiled the ERP system and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening compliance across institutions.

Alausa, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, directed all polytechnics and technical institutions to complete their registration by December.

He stressed that participation was mandatory to ensure uniform data management nationwide, a move that would eliminate inconsistencies in institutional records and enhance the credibility of Nigeria’s TVET system.

Portal features

Dr Babangida Albaba, Technical Assistant to the Executive Secretary, delivered a presentation highlighting the ERP’s features.

The system, according to him, includes enhanced security measures, a seamless institutional registration process, and smooth onboarding to ensure ease of adoption across technical institutions.

Some participants at the inauguration raised concerns about possible operational challenges, the financial implications of implementation, and the security of institutional data.

In response, NBTE reassured stakeholders of strong data protection standards, reliable system access, and the provision of full technical support to help institutions transition smoothly to the new platform.

What you should know

Several education bodies in Nigeria have rolled out digital portals for managerial administration and data handling.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria recently launched a digital portal to streamline teacher registration, certification, licensing, and professional development, a move described by the ministry as a step to ensure seamless registration and licensing of teachers nationwide, and to create a transparent, credible database of qualified professionals.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board operates an established e-facility and CAPS system that handles UTME registration, candidate services, and admission monitoring, providing a long-standing model of a high-volume, high-security admissions portal used across universities and colleges.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund maintains beneficiary and project portals for grant management and project tracking, demonstrating how funders can use platforms to manage interventions and report delivery across multiple institutions.