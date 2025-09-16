The Kaduna State government has announced the formalization of a $120 million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) initiative aimed at revolutionizing irrigation farming in the state, among other agricultural projects.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, disclosed this on Tuesday via his official Facebook page.

The MOU was signed following his official working visit to Bucharest, Romania, which, according to him, marked a significant milestone in his administration’s quest to unlock the vast agricultural potential of Kaduna State.

Agricultural Investment in Kaduna

Sani stressed that “During this transformative engagement, we formalized a landmark Memorandum of Understanding between the Kaduna State Government, African Industries Group headed by the Group Chairman, Mr. Raj Gupta, and the Bank of Agriculture; an ambitious $120 million initiative aimed at revolutionizing irrigation farming in Gurara and establishing a cutting-edge greenhouse project adjacent to the African Industries steel plant in Gujeni, Kaduna.”

He highlighted that the strategic alliance signals both an investment and a bold leap toward a future where Kaduna stands as a beacon of agro-industrial excellence.

“By harnessing the promise of our Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAP-Z) and the Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC), we are equipping our farmers to become not just producers but key players in a globally competitive agricultural economy.

“This project enhances food security, deepens rural prosperity, and lays the groundwork for Kaduna to emerge as an export-oriented agro-hub, attracting world-class investments and generating quality jobs for our youth.

“Romania is renowned for its agricultural expertise, fertile lands, and advancing technology sector,” he added.

The governor emphasized that through this partnership, Kaduna State is harnessing Romania’s strong European market connections and global agricultural heritage to strengthen its role in international trade.

He maintained that Kaduna’s evolution into one of Nigeria’s premier investment and agricultural destinations will become a reality.

“It is the product of fertile land, industrious people, and a government that prioritizes infrastructure, innovation, and investor confidence.

“We are building more than farms and factories; we are building a resilient economy that bridges local effort with global opportunity.

“This is the Kaduna we envision: a self-sustaining, globally connected state where prosperity is not a promise but a lived reality for every citizen,” he added.

The governor assured that this development is one that will nourish generations and secure Kaduna’s place on the world stage.

Backstory

Recall that Kaduna became the first state in Nigeria to launch the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ), according to the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

Adesina revealed this in April 2025, during a courtesy visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the official office and residence of the state governor.

The visit coincided with the official launch of phase one of the AfDB’s $538 million SAPZ programme in Kaduna.