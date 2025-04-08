Kaduna has become the first state in Nigeria to launch the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ).

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, revealed this during a courtesy visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the official office and residence of the state governor on Tuesday.

The visit coincided with the official launch of phase one of the AfDB’s $538 million SAPZ programme in Kaduna.

Adesina commended Governor Uba Sani for his strong commitment to agricultural transformation in the state.

He highlighted Kaduna State’s significant budgetary commitment to agriculture, noting the increase from N1.4 billion to N74 billion as a powerful example of political will backed by meaningful investment.

“You didn’t just put your money where your mouth is—you put your money where your mind and your body are,” Adesina remarked, earning applause from stakeholders and dignitaries present.

A Vision for food security and economic growth

He said Kaduna’s leadership in launching the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) reflects more than just a vision for food security—it represents a clear roadmap for economic prosperity and inclusive development.

Describing Kaduna as a trailblazer, Adesina added, “You are the first state to launch the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Nigeria. This is a great day for us all.”

AfDB President also commended Kaduna State’s warm reception, saying, “Not only did we get hospitality here in Kaduna, I think we got maternity too—because your Deputy Governor is a medical doctor.”

He reaffirmed the AfDB’s commitment to supporting the state, particularly in expanding the school feeding programme and integrating it with the newly launched processing zones.

Adesina also pledged further assistance in improving primary health care, health insurance, and infrastructure, covering water, sanitation, and digitalization.

“We’re proud to partner with a government that listens, that leads with compassion, and that is open to all,” he said, describing Governor Uba Sani as a model leader. He’s a listener, a unifier, and above all, a doer.”

In his remarks, Governor Sani described Adesina as a blessing to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity, praising the AfDB president’s transformative impact on agriculture across the continent.

Governor Uba Sani shared that during his time as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, his E-wallet initiative benefited over 15 million smallholder farmers across the country, primarily in Northern Nigeria.

He explained, “The initiative was designed not only to transform agriculture but also to address financial exclusion by providing smallholder farmers access to financial credit. It could have also helped tackle the problem of insecurity we face in Northern Nigeria.”

Sani highlighted the significance of agriculture in Kaduna, noting that it contributes about 42% to the state’s GDP and accounts for 60% of employment.

“This is why we believe insecurity has hindered much of the development we could have achieved through agriculture,” he said.

Agriculture’s role in Kaduna’s development

As part of the state’s commitment to agricultural development, Sani revealed that the agricultural budget was increased from N1.4 billion in 2023 to N74 billion in the current budget.

“By doing that, we became the first sub-national government to achieve the 10% target set by the 2014 Malabo Declaration, which calls for 10% of the budget to be allocated to agriculture,” he added.

Describing the launch of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone as a critical project for the state, Sani also commended Dr. Akinwumi Adesina for his transformative efforts in agriculture, both in Nigeria and across Africa.