The Nigerian All-Share Index closed lower on September 16, 2025, dropping 112.20 points to settle at 141,546.8, ending the session in negative territory.

This represented a 0.08% decline from the previous session’s 141,659.0, as the market experienced a noticeable slowdown in trading activity.

Daily trading volume fell to 414.9 million shares, down from 555.1 million shares exchanged the day before, reflecting reduced investor participation.

Market capitalization also edged lower, slipping from N89.62 trillion at the previous close to N89.55 trillion.

On the gainers’ chart, CUSTODIAN and MULTIVERSE led the way, climbing 9.94% and 9.68%, respectively.

AUSTINLAZ and DEAPCAP were the top losers, shedding 6.27% and 5.56%, respectively.

In terms of traded volumes, GTCO and NSLTECH recorded the highest activity, dominating market transactions for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 141,546.78

Previous ASI: 141,659.0

Day Change: -0.08%

Year-to-Date Performance: +37.52%.

Volume Traded: 414.9 million shares

Market Cap: N89.55 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

CUSTODIAN: Up 9.94% to N44.80

MULTIVERSE: Up 9.68% to N13.60

EUNISELL: Up 9.45% to N27.80

ETRANZACT: Up 9.45% to N17.95

UNIONDICON: Up 8.42% to N10.30

Top 5 losers

AUSTINLAZ: Down 6.27% to N2.69

DEAPCAP: Down 5.56% to N1.70

FTNCOCOA: Down 4.84% to N5.90

REGALINS: Down 4.40% to N1.74

CHAMPION: Down 4.26% to N15.30

Trading volume

Daily trading volume slipped to 414.98 million shares compared to 555.11 million shares traded the previous day.

GTCO led activity with 32.8 million shares, followed by NSLTECH with 32.4 million.

UBA ranked third with 26.2 million shares, while CHAMS and REGALINS completed the top five with 21.9 million and 18.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO dominated with trades worth N3.1 billion.

MTNN followed with N1.6 billion, while ZENITHBANK recorded N1.25 billion.

UBA posted N1.24 billion, and GUINNESS rounded out the top five with N561 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) had a negative outing.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES lost 4.17%, while NIGERIAN BREWERIES shed 0.36%.

Among FUGAZ stocks:

GTCO rose 0.85%, ACCESCORP gained 0.37%, and FIRSTHOLDCO remained flat.

UBA declined 2.28%, and ZENITHBANK lost 0.29%.

Market outlook

Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index appears to be staging a correction after falling to 138,157.1 in early September.

While most large-cap stocks are trying to stabilize, investors are likely waiting for favorable buying opportunities following the August and early September dip.